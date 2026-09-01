- Bristi Mukherjee, Mamata Banerjee's niece, found dead at home.
- Police investigating suspected suicide in West Bengal's Birbhum.
- Family cites depression, job loss from school scam as factors.
Bengal News: TMC chief Mamata Banerjee's niece, Bristi Mukherjee, was found dead at her residence in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Tuesday. According to police, 28-year-old Mukherjee's body was found hanging in a room on the second floor of her house at Kusumba village in the Rampurhat area this afternoon. She was the daughter of Former West Bengal chief minister's, Nihar Mukherjee.
"The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. An investigation is underway. The circumstances leading to the death will be established after the post-mortem and other procedural inquiries," police said.
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Birbhum, West Bengal: Former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s relative, Bristi Mukherjee, was found dead at her family residence in Rampurhat, Birbhum. She was the daughter of Former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s cousin, Nihar Mukherjee. Her body was recovered from the house… pic.twitter.com/xXSaAw1bAF— IANS (@ians_india) September 1, 2026
Family members said she had been suffering from depression for the past few years and was undergoing treatment. Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.
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Controversies Around Mukherjee
India Today reported that Mukherjee had earlier faced corruption allegations due to her political link. The opposition had alleged that she had secured her job illegally, when her aunt, Mamata Banerjee was chief miniter of the state.
Her family members said Mukherjee had lost her job following a Supreme Court order cancelling recruitments in government-aided schools over alleged corruption. Her name was dragged in connection with the teacher recruitment case in West Bengal.
Local media reported that her marital relationship was under strain and she had filed a divorce case, the proceedings of which were underway.
(With PTI inputs)
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