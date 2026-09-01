Bengal News: TMC chief Mamata Banerjee's niece, Bristi Mukherjee, was found dead at her residence in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Tuesday. According to police, 28-year-old Mukherjee's body was found hanging in a room on the second floor of her house at Kusumba village in the Rampurhat area this afternoon. She was the daughter of Former West Bengal chief minister's, Nihar Mukherjee.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. An investigation is underway. The circumstances leading to the death will be established after the post-mortem and other procedural inquiries," police said.

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Birbhum, West Bengal: Former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s relative, Bristi Mukherjee, was found dead at her family residence in Rampurhat, Birbhum. She was the daughter of Former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s cousin, Nihar Mukherjee. Her body was recovered from the house… pic.twitter.com/xXSaAw1bAF — IANS (@ians_india) September 1, 2026

Family members said she had been suffering from depression for the past few years and was undergoing treatment. Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

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