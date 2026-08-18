Graham Staines Murder Case: 10 and 6, these were the ages of two children whose world was still confined to school, sports, and holidays. But the deaths of these two children along with their father on the night of January 22, 1999, shook the nation, and even 27 years later, the chilling details of the murder case still send shivers down the spine.

It was a deep night. A station wagon was parked in the dark in Manoharpur village, Keonjhar district, Odisha. Inside were sleeping 10-year-old Philip, 6-year-old Timothy, and their father, Australian missionary Graham Staines. Suddenly, commotion grew outside. A few people gathered around the vehicle. The three sleepy men had no idea that within moments, they would be surrounded not only by darkness but also by flames. The vehicle was surrounded by fire. Then, the fire started engulfing the vehicle. The doors were blocked, and the fire was spreading outside. Within a short time, the station wagon, in which a father had slept with his two sons a few hours earlier, had become the death place of three lives.

ALSO READ: A Twisted Love Story, A Secret Burial: Police Crack ‘Drishyam-Style’ Murder Of Pregnant Live-In-Partner In Odisha What happened that night that a father and his two innocent sons were burned alive? Was the reason simply a religious conversion dispute, or was there some other tension that had been brewing in Odisha's tribal areas for a long time? How did Dara Singh escalate to this violence? Let's understand the horrific story through facts hidden in the court files.

Who Was Graham Staines James? To understand the case, let's first talk about Graham Staines James, who was born in Queensland, Australia, in 1941. He came to India in 1965 and, after moving to Odisha, spent most of his life among tribal and poor communities.

He was particularly known for his service to leprosy patients, and for a long time he provided treatment and social service in Mayurbhanj and surrounding areas. ALSO READ: Odisha Shocker: Pastor Drugs Husband, Rapes Pregnant Woman Under Pretext Of Special Prayers; FIR Lodged In 1982, he founded the Mayurbhanj Leprosy Home. In 1983, he married Gladys. They had three children: a daughter, Esther, and two sons, Philip and Timothy. He became known among locals as a person who had long been helping those suffering from illness and poverty.

What Is The Graham Staines Murder Case? Graham Staines' two sons attended a school in Ooty. It was winter vacation time. The sons insisted on taking their father on a trip. The father agreed, and a plan was made to travel in the Station Wagon parked outside the house.

Missionary Staines also planned to attend a Christian program in Mayurbhanj. While returning home in the evening, they passed a village called Manoharpur. It was late at night, so they set up camp outside the village. After eating and drinking, the three went to sleep in their vehicle.

Mob Of 50 To 60 People Attacked It was 12 o'clock at night. According to the prosecution, 50 to 60 people, led by Dara Singh, gathered and surrounded the van. After the siege, the mob attacked the van with axes and maces. The vandalism was terrified, leaving Staines James and his two sons terrified. Petrol was then doused on the vehicle, and it slowly burned to ashes.

But the question is: when a person came to India and was helping the sick and poor people, then why were he and his children killed? Conversion Or Communal Tension? In fact, while Graham Staines James was working among lepers in Mayurbhanj district, he was accused of several cases related to religious conversion. Later, during the investigation, it was revealed that the mob led by Singh attacked him because of the suspicion of a conversion network.

What The Investigation Found? However, a committee was later formed to investigate the incident, and the Justice DP Wadhwa Commission's report found no concrete evidence. It concluded that the attack was fueled by communal tension. Singh, alias Ravindra Kumar Pal, was named the prime accused in the case. He was arrested in January 2000 and in 2003. A CBI court convicted 14 of the accused, and Dara Singh was sentenced to death. However, the Orissa High Court later commuted the death sentence to life imprisonment, while several other accused were acquitted. However, one accused whose life sentence was upheld was Mahendra Hembram, although he was also later acquitted after good behaviour. In 2011, The Supreme Court Upheld The HC Decision The case against the sentence reached the Supreme Court, where in 2011 the Supreme Court upheld the High Court's decision. The Supreme Court acknowledged that the crime was extremely serious and heinous, but it did not qualify as the "rarest of the rare" crime, warranting the death penalty. Thus, Singh's death sentence was commuted to life imprisonment, and he remained in prison.

Dara Singh Filed A Petition For Remission Of Sentence Two years ago, in July, Singh filed a petition arguing that he had spent more than 25 years in prison and should be granted a remission under the leniency policy. Under the leniency policy, a prisoner can appeal for release after serving 14 years in prison. He argued that the mistake was made in the heat of the moment and that he regrets it.

Staines' Wife Announced Pardon For All The Culprits Graham Staines' wife, Gladys Staines, already publicly declared her forgiveness of the killers. She continued to work in Odisha even after the deaths of her husband and two sons. In 2005, she was awarded the Padma Shri for her work.

Why Is The Case In News? At a hearing in March 2026, the Supreme Court requested the Odisha government to consider Dara Singh's appeal within six weeks. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for August 19. However, Singh's release now faces a major hurdle. Odisha's two leftist parties, the CPI and the CPM, are strongly opposing the release and have even appealed to the Supreme Court to reject the clemency petition. A joint statement from both parties also stated, "The release of a person convicted of a heinous communal crime would undermine public confidence in the justice system and undermine the secular values enshrined in the Constitution. Any such initiative could pose a serious threat to communal harmony and the law and order situation in the state."