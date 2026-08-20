Jagran Correspondent, Mohali: A person was killed while several others are feared trapped after a portion of an under construction hospital building at Aerocity Mohali suddenly collapsed on Wednesday night. Mohali, Punjab: A tragic accident occurred late Wednesday night at a construction site in Aerocity. Heavy rain reportedly caused the ground on one side of the site to collapse, bringing down part of the under-construction building. Around six people are feared trapped under the… pic.twitter.com/dWxYg091Ke — IANS (@ians_india) August 20, 2026 According to news agency IANS, heavy rain reportedly caused the ground on one side of the site to collapse, bringing down part of the under-construction building. Around six people are feared trapped under the debris. ALSO READ: Rohini Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 4; FIR Filed As Questions Raise Over Structural Flaws, Material Quality

Relief and rescue teams are clearing the debris and searching for the victims. The identities of the deceased and the number of people affected by the accident have not yet been officially confirmed. Police have secured the area and launched an investigation. ALSO READ: Maharashtra Building Collapse: 9 Dead, Several Feared Trapped Under Rubble After Four-Storey Structure Falls In Bhiwandi On August 2, a husband and wife were killed when the roof of a house collapsed in the Usmanpur area of northeast Delhi late night. According to fire officials, the roof of the ground-plus-one house, measuring approximately 120 square feet, suddenly collapsed.

Tinku (32) and his wife, Urmila (30), were buried under the debris, while their 9-year-old son was unharmed. Locals and police pulled the parents out before the fire brigade arrived and transported them to Jag Pravesh Hospital in a CATS ambulance, where doctors declared them dead. According to locals, the deceased couple hailed from either Etah and Mainpuri districts in Uttar Pradesh. The family of the child who survived the accident has been informed. Police have launched an investigation into the incident. The cause of the roof collapse is being investigated.