The deaths of 21 children in the last two-and-a-half months in Baiga tribal-dominated villages of Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district have raised serious concerns over drinking water safety and government neglect.

Villages under Adori and Machhurda Panchayat in Birsa development block are facing a severe water crisis, with many residents forced to depend on unsafe sources like rivers, ponds, and water collected from cracks in rocks.

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Tap Water Scheme Fails To Reach Villages

Despite the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission, the supply of clean drinking water remains out of reach for many villagers.

While pipelines have been laid in some areas, several villages are still waiting for proper connectivity. The dependence on the tap water scheme remains extremely low, as many households continue to rely on hand pumps.

There are only around six to seven hand pumps across 10-12 villages, and while some are functional, many have remained closed for a long time.

Broken Hand Pumps, Repeated Complaints Ignored

Parshram Dhurve, Sarpanch of Adori Panchayat, said the situation becomes worse whenever hand pumps stop working.

He said villagers have repeatedly submitted applications to the concerned department and even registered complaints through the Chief Minister’s helpline, but repairs have still not been carried out.

Water Contamination Suspected After Child Deaths

Following the fatalities, the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department has commenced house-to-house visits across villages to clean hand pumps and add chlorine to them.

Separately, water samples collected by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) from the afflicted areas were reported to show the presence of adenovirus. However, authorities are yet to confirm contaminated water as the source of illness.

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Adenovirus is a virus which commonly attacks the stomach and intestinal system, and can be transmitted by contaminated water.

Crores Spent Under Jal Jeevan Mission, But Villages Still Without Water

Around Rs 4 crore has reportedly been spent under the Jal Jeevan Mission in the affected areas. However, many villages still lack basic infrastructure, including proper water tanks and complete pipeline networks.