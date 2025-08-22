MP News : In the list of multiple complaints filed to the CM helpline, a strange case popped up, where a man, disappointed in receiving only one laddoo instead of two during an Independence Day celebration, resorted to taking the matter up.

A man named Kamlesh Kushwaha, disheartened to receive only one laddoo during the Independence Day celebration event in Naudha village, contrary to the customary two laddoos, reached out to the CM to express his grievance, as per the officials, quoted in a News18 report.

Although the complaint appears to be an act of mischief, the grievance was resolved by sending one extra kilo of Laddoos to be distributed further. Kamlesh filed the complaint against the Sarpanch and the Secretary.

ALSO READ: Bombay High Court To Review Ajey The Untold Story Of A Yogi After CBFC Denies Certification

The Independence Day celebration took place at the Panchayat as per the customs, and laddoos were distributed after flag hoisting and the national anthem. Two laddoos for one person, but Kushwaha only received one and asked for another laddoo. When refused, he filed a complaint through the CM helpline.