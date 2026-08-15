Naidunia Correspondent, Katni | Ranganath Nagar police arrested four accused in the cyber fraud case of 1.5 crore rupees from Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Sanjay Pathak's firm. Police nabbed the accused from Kareli in Narsinghpur district. The accused were produced in court, where they received one-day remand and are being interrogated.

What Police Probe Found So Far According to the police, the amount defrauded on August 12 was transferred to various bank accounts. Investigation revealed that Rs 420,000 of the defrauded amount was sent to the account of Anuj Kurmi, a resident of Kareli. Anuj then transferred this amount to the accounts of Aryan, Yashwant, and another youth.

ALSO READ: Jabalpur: Man Duped Of Rs 32 Lakh After Speaking To 'Siddha Purush' Over Phone; Case Registered Against His Employee The police reached the accused by connecting the links of bank account transactions and arrested all four by raiding Kareli. During the investigation, the police have so far frozen Rs 28 lakh in various bank accounts. Several important leads were uncovered in the case, based on which various police teams were continuously conducting raids in multiple states in search of other members of the interstate cyber fraud gang. Police said based on the interrogation, other key suspects in the gang may soon be arrested.

How Cyber Criminals Targeted MLA's Firm Rs 1.5 crore was cheated from the company of Pathak, MLA from Vijayraghavgarh in Katni district, who is considered one of the state's richest MLAs. The cyber fraudsters used the name and photo of the company's senior director to deceive the accountant and easily transfer the money.

ALSO READ: One Bride, 13 Grooms: MP Men Duped Of Lakhs Under Pretext Of Marriage; Probe Launched On August 12th, at around 2 pm, Shailesh Tiwari, senior accountant at the MLA's company, received a message. The message came from the mobile number of a senior director of the company, which also bore his photo. The message instructed the accountant to immediately transfer Rs 1.5 crore to another bank account.

Since the message came directly from the senior director's number and profile photo, the accountant did not suspect anything. Without delay, the accountant transferred the money from the company's account.