MP Railways News: In a major update for the passengers, Western Railway has extended the services of five special trains until November. As per the officials, the decision was taken in response to increasing passenger demand, adding that the extension of services will manage the extra rush during the coming festivals. The service will provide significant convenience to passengers travelling to several states, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, and Rajasthan.

Trains To Operate Till Nov End: Train number 09309, the Indore-Hazrat Nizamuddin special train, is extended till November 27 Train number 09310 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Indore special train is extended till November 28 Train number 09065 Surat-Chhapra special train is extended till November 17 Train number 09066 Chhapra-Surat special train extended till November 18 Train number 09119 Pratapnagar-Lalkuan special train is extended till November 29 Train number 09120, Lalkuan-Pratapnagar special, extended till November 30 ALSO READ: Gandhidham-Bhagalpur Special Train Extended Till November 30; Gujarat, Bihar Passengers To Benefit | Check Schedule Train number 09195 Pratapnagar-Mau special train is extended till November 28 Train number 09196, the Mau-Pratapnagar special train, is extended till November 29 Train number 09451, the Gandhidham-Bhagalpur special train, is extended till November 27 Train number 09452 Bhagalpur-Gandhidham special extended till November 30 'Will Provide Relief To Passengers' The officials further stated that there have been no changes to the stoppages and timings of these trains to provide convenience to the passengers. Earlier, a large number of passengers travelled on these trains during the summer holidays and the Raksha Bandhan festival. Along with providing relief to the passengers, these trains have also reduced pressure on other trains.

The special trains will operate till the end of November to provide relief to the passengers travelling on the key festivals, including Diwali and Chhath Pooja. However, the passengers have been advised to stay updated and book the tickets in advance to avoid the rush.

Apart from this, the railways is also likely to announce more trains for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in the coming weeks to manage the rush. ALSO READ: Jharkhand Railways News: Multiple Trains Cancelled, Short-Terminated In Adra Division Till Sep 6 | Check List