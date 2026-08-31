With Dussehra, Diwali and Chhath Puja approaching, the Railways has extended the run of the Gandhidham-Bhagalpur Weekly Special to handle the expected surge in passenger traffic between Gujarat and Bihar.

The extension will provide additional travel options for passengers, particularly those heading to Bihar from Gujarat during the festive season. The train will also serve Samastipur, offering relief to passengers from the district and nearby areas.

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Gandhidham-Bhagalpur Special: New Schedule

Train no 09451, Gandhidham-Bhagalpur Weekly Special, will run on each Friday from September 4 to November 27. Train no 09452, Bhagalpur-Gandhidham Special, will run on each Monday from September 7 to November 30. The train will halt at Samastipur during both journeys.