With Dussehra, Diwali and Chhath Puja approaching, the Railways has extended the run of the Gandhidham-Bhagalpur Weekly Special to handle the expected surge in passenger traffic between Gujarat and Bihar.
The extension will provide additional travel options for passengers, particularly those heading to Bihar from Gujarat during the festive season. The train will also serve Samastipur, offering relief to passengers from the district and nearby areas.
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Gandhidham-Bhagalpur Special: New Schedule
Train no 09451, Gandhidham-Bhagalpur Weekly Special, will run on each Friday from September 4 to November 27. Train no 09452, Bhagalpur-Gandhidham Special, will run on each Monday from September 7 to November 30. The train will halt at Samastipur during both journeys.
When Will The Train Reach Samastipur?
The Gandhidham-Bhagalpur Special will depart from Gandhidham every Friday at 6.25 pm and will reach Ahmedabad at 11.05 pm. Travelling through various points, it will reach Samastipur on Sunday at 2.35 pm.
From Samastipur, it will run to Bhagalpur passing through Barauni, Begusarai and Munger and will arrive at Bhagalpur at 8.15 pm.
On the return, the Bhagalpur-Gandhidham Special will depart from Bhagalpur at 5.00 am on every Monday and will reach Samastipur at 9.45 am. Then it will run to Gandhidham, passing through Muzaffarpur, Hajipur, Chapra, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Kota and Ahmedabad.
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Major Stations On The Route
The extended service will connect passengers across several major cities and towns, including Ahmedabad, Nadiad, Dahod, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Mathura, Kanpur Central, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Chhapra, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur and Samastipur.
Reservations for the additional services will open on September 1. The extended operation is expected to particularly benefit passengers travelling from Gujarat to Bihar during the Dussehra, Diwali and Chhath Puja rush.