MP Schoolgirls Protest: The schoolgirls in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district staged a protest against the significant increment in the bus fare of the students. The students gathered at the city bus stand after the school hours and staged a protest against private bus operators' decision to increase the fare. A video of the protest was also shared by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, who extended his support to the students.

Schoolgirls Stage Protest As per the reports, the students registered their objection after the bus fare was increased to Rs 25 from Rs 10. They stated that the latest decision will put additional financial pressure on their parents as many of them travel for a long distance. A video of this protest has rapidly gone viral on the social media platforms, receiving applause from the netizens.

“Ek Dharmendra Pradhan ke resignation se kya hoga?”



I hope you all have got your answers now. https://t.co/HKmSzfOEbu — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) August 13, 2026 While sharing the video of the protest, Abhijeet Dipke, who led the students' protest at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar against the NEET UG paper leak, stated that the CJP protest has generated awareness among the students. "What will happen if one Dharmendra Pradhan resigns?’ I hope you all have got the answer now," Dipke said while sharing the post. ALSO READ: Is CJP Planning Another Protest? Abhijeet Dipke Hints At 'Season 2 Of Jantar Mantar'

Officials Convince Protesters A large crowd began gathering at the bus stand as the schoolgirls raised slogans against the hike, urging the administration to intervene. Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Om Narayan Bardkul, along with the other senior officials, arrived at the site and convinced the students to end their protest.

He spoke with the students and assured them of a fair investigation, leading to the end of the demonstration. Apart from this, MLA Umakant Sharma also arrived at the bus stand and held a meeting with officials and bus operators. Following the administrative intervention, the bus operators agreed to revert fares to the old rate of Rs 10.