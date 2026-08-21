MP Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issues very heavy rain alert for several districts of Madhya Pradesh for the next three days. In its advisory, the weather department stated that the monsoon is currently expected to be very active in the eastern districts. A low-pressure area over northeastern parts of Madhya Pradesh and nearby regions will cause heavy rainfall.

Rain Likely In These Districts The weather department stated that very heavy rain is expected in several districts, including Satna, Panna, Damoh, Sagar, Chhatarpur, and Tikamgarh. Apart from this, heavy rainfall is also expected in other districts such as Vidisha, Raisen, Ashoknagar, Datia, Bhind, Rewa, Dindori, Katni, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Balaghat, Niwari, and Maihar. Along with the rain activities, these regions are also likely to witness thunderstorms, gusty winds, and lightning.

ALSO READ: Chhattisgarh Rain Alert: Heavy Downpour Likely In Northern Districts Till August 22; Check IMD Forecast As per the weather department, a low-pressure area over northeastern Madhya Pradesh is drawing moisture into the state and some regions of Chhattisgarh. The IMD stated that heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected on Friday, especially in eastern districts. The continuous rainfall is likely to cause waterlogging in the lower regions, leading to inconveniences to the residents.

Flood-Like Situation The reports suggest that extremely heavy rainfall has increased the risk of flood-like situation in multiple districts, including Rewa, Shahdol, and Jabalpur. The administration has been asked to take necessary steps to control the situation and shift people to safer places.

The residents have been advised to follow the guidelines and limit their outings during the rainfall to avoid any inconveniences. Apart from this, the authorities have advised the farmers to protect their crops and not hide beneath any big tree or electricity poles.

ALSO READ: Punjab Rain Alert: Heavy Downpour Likely In Chandigarh, Other Districts; Check IMD's Latest Forecast Along with Madhya Pradesh, several other states, including Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Bihar, are set to witness moderate to heavy rainfall in the coming days.