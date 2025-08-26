Dowry Case: A 23-year-old woman, Khushboo Pipaliya, from Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, was tortured by her husband over dowry demands. On Sunday, the victim was burned with a hot knife in more than 50 places and tied up by her drunk husband. She is currently receiving treatment at the district hospital.

About The Incident In Detail According to the NDTV report, the incident occurred in Avarkachh on Sunday night when Dilip returned home intoxicated. He allegedly kicked Khushbu in the stomach, dragged her into the kitchen, and tied her hands and feet. Threatening her with a weapon-like object, he then heated a knife on the gas stove and inflicted multiple burn injuries on her body.

The next morning, Khushbu informed her in-laws about the assault. Initially, they assured her that they would talk to Dilip, but later they claimed that she had set herself on fire. Dilip And His Family Background According to the NDTV report, Khushbu married Dilip Pipliya of Anjad, Barwani, six months ago, on February 2, 2025. While her in-laws run a clothing shop, her husband remains unemployed. According to Khushbu, he constantly harassed her over dowry and often expressed his dislike for her.

Khushbu’s Brother Rescued Her As soon as she informed her family about the assault on Monday morning, her younger brother went to Anjad to bring her back, which led to a dispute with her in-laws. Despite resistance, he managed to rescue her. Shortly after, the in-laws arrived at the family’s home in a car and threatened that she must return within half an hour or face dire consequences. The family then approached the police station, following which Khushbu was admitted to the hospital with police assistance.