Mumbai: Ganesh Mandals that dig up roads and create potholes while setting up pandals (marquees) for Ganeshotsav may now face financial losses. To prevent potholes and related road accidents, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to enforce strict regulations. If a road is dug up to erect a pandal, the respective Ganesh Mandal will be fined Rs 2,000 for every single pothole created.

BMC To Fine Ganesh Mandals For Potholes, Road Damage Furthermore, once the festival concludes, the responsibility of filling up these potholes and restoring the roads to their original condition will also lie entirely with the concerned Mandal. Ganeshotsav is celebrated with great enthusiasm in Mumbai and across Maharashtra. Large pandals are erected where people worship and come together to celebrate the 10-day long festival.

However, setting up these pandals involve digging pits in the roads, installing bamboo poles, iron rods and other structures. These pits are not often properly filled after the festival concludes, further deteriorating the condition of the roads and posing an accident risk for motorists and pedestrians.

ALSO READ: Marathi Mandatory For Auto, Taxi Drivers: Maha Govt To Take Action Against Those Without Knowledge Of Local Language From Today To address this situation, the municipal corporation has prepared to impose strict conditions on Ganesh Mandals. It will be now mandatory to properly fill any pits dug on the road and restore the road to its original condition once the festival is over. A strict action will be taken against mandals that fail to comply with these rules, with a fine of Rs 2,000 imposed for each pit.

Why Is This Significant? According to municipal regulations, only the minimum necessary excavation is permitted when digging up roads for pandas. Organisers must ensure that the construction of these pandals does not cause extensive damage to the road. As water accumulated in these pits during the rains can damage the road further, it is important to exercise caution.

The decision by the municipal corporation is considered significant amid persistent complaints from citizens regarding the condition of Mumbai's roads and the issue of potholes. Along with festival preparations, Ganesh Mandals will also have to shoulder the responsibility of safeguarding public property. It is believed that this decision will prove effective in ensuring road safety and preventing damage to public property.