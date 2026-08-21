Mumbai Crane Collapse: At least 10 people got injured after a large crane fell onto a house in Mumbai's Kurla in the early hours of Friday. The tragic incident occurred while the authorities were using the crane to lift and shift a JCB machine in the region. As per the reports, the incident caused panic among the locals, and the injured were rushed to a local hospital, where they are currently being treated.

#WATCH | Mumbai | A large crane collapsed on a house in Qureshi Nagar, Kurla, late last night, leaving more than 10 people injured pic.twitter.com/dEp7W8GlYX — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2026 Train Movement Affected The officials, while providing details, stated that the incident has also affected goods train movement on single line Kurla-Trombay route, reported news agency PTI. The concerned authorities have inspected the site and the railway line is being cleared for a smooth operation. The locals stated that the crane collapsed in the early hours of Friday, adding that while some of the injured people were admitted in a local hospital, others were referred to other regions. ALSO READ: BMC's Strict Rules For Ganeshotsav Pandals: Rs 2,000 Fine For Digging Roads In Mumbai, Mandatory To Fill-Up Potholes

How Did The Incident Unfold? As per the reports, the incident occurred around 2:30 am in the Qureshi Nagar area between Kurla and Trombay. The officials stated that a crane was being used to shift a JCB during construction work. However, the machine lost control and overturned, leading to the injuries. The reports also suggest that the authorities were planning the demolition drive in the region when the incident took place.

Six injured people were admitted to Sion Hospital, where they are in stable condition, reported PTI, citing the doctors. Apart from this, two others were taken to Kurla Bhabha Hospital, where their condition is reported to be stable. The Railway officials stated that the incident occurred during work of the MMRDA. While the exact reason has not been disclosed yet, a probe has been launched into the matter.