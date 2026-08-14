Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along, known for posting lighthearted videos on the internet, shared another such video allegedly from a Northeastern state. The video shows a man struggling to complete the KYC process because the machine fails to distinguish between people. The people around him were seen trying to open his eye big enough to ensure the technology recognizes his retina.

Imna Along Shares Video "The struggle is real"- Imna Along wrote in the caption while sharing the video on the social media platforms. The video has already been viewed over 350,000 times and has also received over 10,000 likes. While the video was shared on a lighter note, the netizens were quick to point out the limitations of the technology.

Struggle is Real... pic.twitter.com/1WuQprLWA3 — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) August 12, 2026 The viral video shows the man struggling to complete his KYC process. In the same video, the villagers are seen helping him by holding his face and pulling his eyelids so that the camera can capture a clear image and the app can recognize his face. ALSO READ: Samay Raina, Four Others Get Big SC Relief; All FIRs Over Joke Against Disabled Persons Quashed

Netizens Question Technology In the comment section, the social media users urged the government to find a practical solution or alternative methods for the northeastern people. One of the netizens stated that while the internet is making fun of the man seen in the video, the problem lies with the technology. He further suggested that the software didn't take into account all the physical characteristics of Indians.

Apart from this, the other social media users suggested that fingerprints or other alternative methods should also be considered in such cases. "We should create alternative methods if people are facing problems nobody should suffer due to their natural biological traits," one such user commented.

ALSO READ: 'Not Scared Now, Never Been': SAD Chief Sukhbir Badal's First Reaction After Nanded Gurudwara Attack The others also questioned why similar technologies used in China, Japan, and other Southeast Asian countries were not being implemented in India.