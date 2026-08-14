Senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Manan Kumar Mishra, who has headed the Bar Council of India (BCI) for over a decade, is at the centre of a growing controversy after the regulatory body directed State Bar Councils to halt enrolments for NALSAR University's 2026 graduating batch.

The BCI had issued the directive in response to a student campaign opposing the invitation of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant as chief guest for the university's convocation. While the council withdrew the order within hours following widespread backlash, the episode has drawn sharp criticism from legal circles and renewed scrutiny over Mishra's prolonged tenure at the helm of the country's top lawyers' body.

ALSO READ: 'They Have Right To Protest': CJI Surya Kant Orders No Punitive Action Against NALSAR Graduates, Demands BCI Response How The Controversy Began The controversy began after a section of graduating students at NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, wrote to the university's Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, and faculty, urging them to reconsider inviting CJI Kant as chief guest for the convocation ceremony. The students' objection stemmed from remarks the CJI made during a Supreme Court hearing regarding alleged police action against protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

In response, the BCI sought a factual report from NALSAR on those who had allegedly initiated, organised, or mobilised the campaign. In an initial communication, the BCI Chairman said: "A student of law, having no regard or respect for the highest judicial office of the country, is not expected to be a responsible or sensible advocate, teacher, or judge. Such persons shall always be a liability on the profession. Such conduct reflects adversely upon their suitability for entry into the legal profession."

The Council subsequently directed all State Bar Councils to halt enrolments for NALSAR University's 2026 graduating batch until further orders. Backlash And BCI's U-Turn The BCI's directive faced sharp criticism from sections of the legal community and social media users. Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Vikas Singh termed the action "illegal," "disproportionate," and "fundamentally unsustainable," while clarifying that he did not support the students' objection to the CJI's invitation.

Following the widespread criticism, the BCI modified its order, stating that the vast majority of NALSAR's 2026 graduates were innocent and should not be made to suffer for the alleged conduct of a few. The revised communication allowed all graduating students of the 2026 batch to enrol with state bar councils.

"After detailed deliberation, the @barcouncilindia has modified its earlier directions concerning @NALSAR_Official. All 2026 passed-out students of NALSAR will now be entitled to seek enrolment with the State Bar Council of their choice," the BCI said in its revised communication.

Misha later said that the council had decided to close the case completely after reviewing representations from senior advocates, lawyers, students, and members of the public. He noted that the 2026 batch had no role in any disturbance or agitation, concluding that no further action was required.

SC Seeks Response From BCI A Supreme Court bench led by CJI Kant affirmed the right to peaceful protest and ordered that no punitive action be taken against NALSAR students or faculty. The apex court also issued a notice to the BCI seeking its response on a plea filed by NALSAR against two Circulars issued by the BCI on Thursday that received a strong backlash.

Questioning the regulatory body's intervention, CJI Kant stated that the BCI had no business interfering in a matter. "BCI has nothing to do with this. We are with you. Students have written a letter to me. It's a dialogue between students and me. Who are they to unnecessarily issue a circular? When I was in college, I was actively involved in student activities. Sometimes, even if they are saying the wrong thing, if they are lawfully raising their voice, it must be allowed," CJI Kant remarked.

The controversy has also led to calls for Mishra's resignation from various political quarters, including the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). Amid the ongoing fallout, a petition has also been filed in the Supreme Court seeking structural reforms within the BCI, including term limits and fixed tenures for its office-bearers.

Who Is Manan Kumar Mishra? Manan Kumar Mishra is a senior advocate at the Supreme Court of India and a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar. He has served as the Chairman of BCI since November 2014 and was re-elected for a record seventh consecutive term in 2025, a notable milestone given that the BCI chairperson is elected for a two-year term, The Times of India reported.

ALSO READ: BCI Lifts Enrollment Ban On NALSAR 2026 Graduates Hours After Halt Decision: 'Inquiry Into CJI Convocation Campaign To Continue' Early Life And Education Mishra hails from Bihar's Gopalganj district. He completed his BSc (Honours) from Rajendra College in Chapra and obtained his LLB from Patna Law College. He began his legal practice at the Gopalganj Civil Court before moving to the Patna High Court in 1982, eventually becoming a Senior Advocate at the Supreme Court.

His Political Career Mishra has also had a political career. He contested the 2010 Bihar Assembly election on a Congress ticket before later joining the BJP. In 2024, the BJP nominated him to the Rajya Sabha from Bihar, where he was elected unopposed.