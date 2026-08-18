The Supreme Court on Tuesday stated it will constitute a committee to examine allegations of police excesses during students' march to Parliament in July against NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. The committee will comprise former judges, a former CBI director and a former state DGP, the court said.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said an order for constituting the panel would be released on Wednesday after it receives suggestions from different parties on other members to be included in the panel. The top court said that it would direct the handing over of video footage and CCTV recordings of the violence during the July 20 Parliament march in Delhi to the high-powered committee for examination.

The panel would also examine complaints and allegations made by female protesters who were reportedly targeted during the protest march in Delhi and other areas.

The judges bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to provide details of FIRs implicating the student protesters, which are to be quashed, indicating that the court may exercise its absolu powers under Article 142 of the Constitution.

Additionally, the top court stressed the impact of the criminal cases on students, highlight that they have a future ahead of them and a constitutionally protected right to protest under Article 19. "It is the life of students, which is at stake. We have to consider this. They have a future ahead. They have the right to protest under Article 19," the bench told a counsel.