Nepal Flash Flood: The satellite images shared by the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) of ISRO have suggested that glacier collapse in the upstream Himalayan region led to the devastating flash flood in Nepal. The images show that the water level significantly surged in the Bhote Kosi River following the collapse, causing severe damage in the Nepal-Tibet border region. The dead bodies of 165 people have been recovered so far amid the ongoing search and rescue operation.

Glacier Collapsed Due To Earthquake As per the initial estimates, a 4.9 magnitude earthquake in the hilly region could have caused a portion of the Cirque Glacier to collapse. The collapse triggered a massive avalanche of ice and rocks that rolled down towards the mountain's lower regions. Apart from this, the avalanche reportedly blocked the river's flow for a while, and the river water carried massive debris with a huge pressure upon removal of the blockade.

The flash flood spread rapidly through the Trishuli River system, causing rapid flooding and widespread devastation. The scientists, upon studying the satellite images, stated that the likely cause of the disaster was the collapse of the Cirque Glacier and the subsequent avalanche of ice and rocks.

ALSO READ: Did Dam Collapse In China Trigger Nepal Flash Floods Killing Over 170? What Beijing Said On Kathmandu's Claims Detailed Study To Disclose Exact Details The National Center for Seismology recorded the quake at latitude 28.076 and longitude 86.494, which falls under the Rasuwa region. NRSC in Hyderabad conducted a rapid geospatial assessment to understand the scope and impact of the event. However, some of the regions could not be studied by the scientists due to the presence of clouds.

The NRSC estimates that around two-thirds of the glacier's body detached and collapsed, causing a significant surge in water level. However, the scientists later clarified that the findings were preliminary and a detailed study would be conducted. The authorities in Nepal are currently conducting the search and rescue operations in the affected regions.