Nepal Flash Floods: The popular saying: "Jaako Rakhe Saiyan Maar Sake Na Koi" (One who is protected by God, no one can harm him). This proverb fits 26 people from Andhra Pradesh who were just 100 metres away from the devastating flood wave in Nepal. A warning from locals and the bus driver's discretion saved their lives.

A Tea Break Saved Their Lives During the devastating floods in Nepal, 26 pilgrims from Tirupati narrowly escaped death when the bus driver turned back just in time. A warning from locals and a short tea break saved their lives. These pilgrims had travelled to Nepal for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. Due to visa clearance delays, they stayed in a hotel in Kathmandu for two days. On August 25, at 6 am, they departed Kathmandu for the China border. They stopped for tea along the way.

ALSO READ: Nepal Floods: Death Toll At 547, Thousands Still Missing As More Flooding Likely; India Sends Third Consignment According to one pilgrim, their bus would have reached the bridge that was swept away by the flash flood if they had not stopped for a tea break. They were only 100 meters from the flood. VIDEO | Nepal floods: "Twenty-six of us travelled from Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. Our bus driver turned back after some locals alerted us. Stopping for a tea break saved us; we were just 100 metres away from the floodwaters," says a pilgrim who returned to Delhi. pic.twitter.com/yEodrZupd1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 28, 2026 Bus Turned Back After Locals Alerted Them "Twenty-six of us travelled from Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. Our bus driver turned back after some locals alerted us. Stopping for a tea break saved us; we were just 100 metres away from the floodwaters," said a pilgrim who returned to Delhi. ALSO READ: Nepal Floods: Returning From Finland After 2 Years For Rakhi, Haryana Doctor Goes Missing; Father Recalls Last Video Call

Locals warned the pilgrims of the approaching flood and urged them to reverse the bus immediately. The driver quickly took the bus to safety, saving everyone on board. The pilgrims expressed their gratitude to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and the Government of India. They said by God's grace, they are all reaching home safely. Meanwhile, flooding in Nepal has so far claimed 547 lives and left 977 missing. Around 1,545 people have been rescued. The Bhotekoshi River area is also at risk of new flooding. (With PTI inputs) You May Also Like To Watch