Five more Indian nationals, missing in the Nepal floods, have been rescued since yesterday, taking the total number of rescued citizens to 163, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday.

The MEA said that till 7:30 PM on Tuesday, 163 people were rescued, while 151 nationals who were stranded in China after the floods left the country.

Tunnel team's status

Speaking about the tunnel rescue team, the MEA stated that the team was able to move deeper and the efforts will continue on Wednesday to rescue any individual who may be trapped inside.

"After establishing a foothold at hydropower tunnels in Chilime, the Indian tunnel rescue team had to overcome several challenges such as extremely restricted access space, limitations on use of specialised equipment due to terrain, and a marshy tunnel floor. Using innovative methods and improvised floats, the team was able to move deeper in the tunnel. Its efforts will continue tomorrow to try and rescue any individuals that may be trapped inside," the MEA stated. Nearly 300 people are reportedly trapped inside tunnels.