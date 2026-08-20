Jagran State Bureau, New Delhi | The Master Plan for Delhi (MPD) 2047 outlines several major changes for the development of the capital, which also includes strategies ranging from controlling traffic and parking arrangements to development of Old Delhi and commercial hubs, controlling noise pollution, rejuvenation of Yamuna, redevelopment of unauthorised colonies and slums and preserving the heritage of Lutyens Zone.

The plan proposes cracking down on illegal parking on roads, linking parking availability to new vehicle registrations, declaring the Yamuna floodplains as no-construction zones, and developing large-scale green corridors to increase greenery. ALSO READ: Delhi Launches Single-Window Portal For Religious Events; Extends Ramlila Timings, Announces 1,200 Units Of Free Electricity Traffic Control And Strict Parking Rules Strict provisions have been introduced for traffic control and parking in Delhi. Heavy fines are proposed for illegal parking on roads and sidewalks, and in serious cases, driving licenses and vehicle registrations are also being revoked. To reduce traffic in congested areas, congestion charges and parking fees will be set based on demand.

License And Registered Vehicle (RC) Cancellation: Illegal parking on roads and sidewalks will attract heavy fines. In serious cases, driving licenses may be suspended and vehicle registration (RC) cancellation proposed. ALSO READ: Barapullah Phase-3 Corridor To Cut Mayur Vihar-AIIMS Travel Time To Just 20 Minutes Congestion Charges and Dynamic Fees: To reduce traffic in crowded markets, Old Delhi, and commercial hubs, a congestion charge will be imposed. Dynamic parking fees will also be set based on demand. New Parking-Linked Registration: New vehicle registration will now be linked to parking availability. On-street parking in residential colonies will be regulated through a permit system. Smart Parking And Strict Restrictions: Special apps will be developed to provide real-time parking information. Parking will be strictly prohibited in parks, playgrounds, the Yamuna floodplain, or environmentally sensitive areas. Changes In Old Delhi And Commercial Hub There are plans to redesign Old Delhi and major commercial areas. This includes relocating wholesale trade and warehouses outside the city, and developing selected areas for 24-hour operations. A no-tolerance policy will be implemented against encroachment and illegal construction.

Shifting Of Wholesale Trade: Proposal to shift warehouses and wholesale trade from Chandni Chowk and Old Delhi to outside the city. 24-hour Operating City: A few selected areas will be developed for 24-hour activities to boost nightlife and the economy in Delhi. Zero Tolerance Policy: Encroachments and illegal constructions will be immediately removed from areas like Karol Bagh and Connaught Place. There will be no change to the historic layout of Connaught Place or the size of plots. Strategies To Control Noise Pollution To control noise pollution amid increasing traffic, changes will be made to the development of roads and surrounding areas. Green buffers will be developed along major roads, along with changes to road and sidewalk surfaces to reduce vehicle noise.

Green Buffer: Traffic noise will be reduced by planting trees, earthen mounds and embankments along the main roads. Improvements In Road Design: Changes will be made to the surface of roads and footpaths to minimise vehicle noise. Noise Pollution Action Plan: A special action plan will be prepared and implemented to make Delhi greener and more livable. Yamuna River And Environmental Rejuvenation To improve the environment of the Yamuna River and its surroundings, emphasis has been placed on protecting floodplains and addressing sewage and sewage disposal. Greenery and public activity spaces will be developed, along with a complete moratorium on construction in the river's floodplains.

Solution To 22 Filthy Drains: All 22 drains that flow into the Yamuna will be cleaned through sewage treatment, wetlands, and bioremediation. Complete Ban On Construction: The floodplains of the river have been declared 'no construction zones', where only parks and greenery will be allowed. Green Corridor: A 200 km long cycle network and walkway will be developed connecting the Aravalli Ridge and Yamuna. Redevelopment Of Unauthorised Colonies And Slums Redevelopment plans are underway to improve infrastructure in unauthorised colonies. Housing is proposed to be provided to slum dwellers on a "wherever there is a slum, there is a house." A strict stance has also been called for regarding slums located in environmentally sensitive areas.

Redevelopment Of Colonies: Unauthorised colonies will be approved for redevelopment by merging adjoining plots (minimum area of 2,000 sq metres) to improve roads, parks and public amenities. House Where The Slum Is: Slum dwellers will be given new houses on a priority basis at the same place or in nearby safe areas. Strict Stance On Environmental Protection: No compensation or rehabilitation will be given for removal of slums located in rivers, drains or sensitive zones. Security And Heritage Conservation Of Lutyens' Zone Emphasis is placed on preserving the existing identity and vintage character of the Lutyens' and Civil Lines bungalow areas. Along with this, there are plans to develop Old Delhi as a cultural and tourist hub by removing polluting industries and creating heritage trails in historic areas.

Ban On High-Rise Construction: To maintain the old structure of the Lutyens and Civil Lines bungalow area, there will be a ban on the construction of high-rise buildings around the metro corridor. Elimination Of Polluting Industries: Polluting industries will be removed from Old Delhi, and it will be developed as a cultural and tourist centre. Heritage Trails: Cultural walks, heritage circuits and walkways will be created in areas like Mehrauli, Tughlakabad and Purana Qila.