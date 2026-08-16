Jagran Correspondent, Outer Delhi: Delhiites no longer need to visit multiple government offices to organise religious events. The Delhi government has launched a single-window system that allows organisers to secure all necessary approvals directly from home, eliminating the need to visit the fire and police departments.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the initiative on Sunday while attending the Shalimar Bagh Ramlila Committee's groundbreaking and yagna ceremonies at B-Block, Shalimar Bagh. She clarified that this single-window system covers all religious events across Delhi, rather than just a single event.

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Free Electricity, Extended Timings For Ramlila Celebrations

The Delhi government has announced several key measures to facilitate Ramlila celebrations across the national capital. Organisers will receive 1,200 units of free electricity along with basic amenities at the venues.

Additionally, booking issues regarding Delhi Development Authority (DDA) grounds have been resolved, making 18 to 19 sites available for use this year. Furthermore, the deadline for Ramlila performances has been extended from 10:00 PM to midnight.

"I Am Also Your Sister and an MLA": Gupta Outlines Development Work In Shalimar Bagh

Gupta highlighted ongoing infrastructure projects aimed at developing Shalimar Bagh into a model constituency. She noted that work is currently underway across local parks, roads, and drainage systems, including a major drain project designed to resolve long-standing issues for the next 50 years.