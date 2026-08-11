Jagran Correspondent, Noida | A 19-year-old Assamese girl was found dead on Monday in the room of her neighbour in the same building where she used to live in Baraula village, Noida sector 49, Uttar Pradesh. The deceased was identified as Mehak Ahmed, a resident of Chalkhowa village, Dibrugarh, Assam.

She was found dead in the room of her neighbour, Raman Raj, a resident of Kahchari Road, Katihar, Bihar, on the first floor of the four-story Nax Rental Panorama PG in Baraula village. Police informed the family and conducted a post-mortem.

ALSO READ: Stolen Phone And Fake Texts To Mother: How Indian Student Arrested In Germany After Murder Of Girlfriend In US Her Neighbour Is Prime Accused Raman, who is an engineer and currently unemployed, has been on the run. Mehak, along with her friend Sanjana, had run away to Noida on July 3 without informing her family. She had been living with her friend on the first floor of the PG, while Raman lived in a neighbouring room on the same floor.

What Was The Dispute Between Mehak And Raman? According to reports, the two had been arguing on Saturday over Mehak's use of a dating app. She was roaming on the balcony at around 2 am on Saturday night, while Raman was drinking alcohol in his room.

ALSO READ: Telangana Crime: Wife Allegedly Plots Husband's Murder With Lover, Chats Trigger Police Probe The deceased's friend, who lived with her, said Mehak did not come to her room the entire night on Saturday. When she called on Sunday morning, her mobile was switched off. A neighbour informed the caretaker after smelling a foul odour on Monday evening.

After breaking the lock, the girl's body was found in a pool of blood. The girl's mobile was not found at the scene. The PG owner, Sarthak Bansal, has filed a murder case against Raman. Police launched a search for the accused.