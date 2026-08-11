Jagran Correspondent, Greater Noida: The Greater Noida Authority is conducting construction works to connect the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway with a link road near LG Sector 146. The project will significantly improve the road connectivity and will reduce traffic congestion at the Pari Chowk in Noida. As per the reports, the authority is planning to make the road functional before the commencement of the UP International Trade Show at Expo Mart on September 25.

Commuters To Get Relief The single-lane road between LG and Sharda Rotary creates heavy traffic congestion, especially in the morning and evening hours. Thousands of vehicles traveling to and from Knowledge Park 1, 2, and 3; Sector Gamma 1, Delta, Surajpur, Phase 2, Bhangel, Pari Chowk, Kasna, and more pass through this route, leading to the congestion.

The narrow road between the two key regions often causes traffic congestion and increases the risk of accidents. The students and corporate employees face the most difficulties, especially during college opening and closing times. However, construction of a link road will significantly improve the travel experience by cutting the travel time.

ALSO READ: Kanwar Yatra: Schools To Remain Closed In Noida Today; Entry Of Heavy Vehicles Banned, Jewar-Khurja Route Diverted 'Construction To Begin Soon' While providing details, the officials stated that the widening of the road from Sector Gamma 1 to LG has already begun and is complete near the LG roundabout. They further stated that the remaining obstacles between LG and Sharda Rotary will be removed soon, adding that the path will be converted into a double lane.

The authority has claimed that the land dispute will be resolved before September 25, adding that marking work will be carried out soon. It further stated that the target is to open the road to the public before the trade show begins in the last week of September.

GM Project AK Singh, while providing details, stated that the construction of a bridge over the Harnandi River on the link road will begin soon. He further stated that the vehicles traveling on the expressway will have direct entry and exit after completion of the project.