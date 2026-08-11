Jagran Correspondent, Noida: The schools in Gautam Buddha Nagar will remain closed on Tuesday due to the extra crowd expected during the Kanwar Yatra. As per the advisory, all government and private schools and colleges in the region will remain closed today to manage the extra rush. District Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar stated that all the schools and colleges of the region have been informed about the decision. He further stated that strict action will be taken against schools that do not follow the guidelines.

Additional Forces Deployed The traffic police and district administration have tightened the security to ensure a safe and peaceful march of the devotees in the district. With a surge in the devotees, the traffic police have restricted the movement of heavy vehicles on the authorized Kanwar routes. The police have increased vigilance in several regions, including Jewar, Jahangirpur, Dankaur, and Rabupura.

Apart from this, the administration has also begun special monitoring of the safety of the devotees and traffic arrangements in the city. Following the ban on the entry of heavy vehicles on Kanwar routes, additional forces have been deployed on major roads, intersections, and connecting roads to ensure safety.

ALSO READ: Ghaziabad Traffic: A 12 Km Jam On NH-9; Vehicles Come To Standstill GT Road, Roads Linking Rajnagar Extension Heavy Vehicles Banned As per the reports, traffic arrangements have been changed in the Jewar region to maintain the law and order. The movement of heavy vehicles on the Jewar-Khurja road has been completely banned since Monday morning. Apart from this, the officials are constantly monitoring the routes and urging drivers to use the designated routes.

The administration has also deployed additional forces on the Kanwar routes in the Dankaur and Rabupura regions. Earlier on Monday, Police Commissioner Lakshmi Singh, along with the other senior officials, visited the area's main Kanwar route and the Nanakeshwar Mahadev Temple.

She further instructed staff to prioritize the safety of devotees while maintaining traffic arrangements during the Kanwar Yatra. ALSO READ: Ghaziabad Traffic Alert: Traffic Restrictions And Diversions In Ghantaghar and Clock Tower Area; Check Details