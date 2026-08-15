The Bar Council of India (BCI) chairman Manan Kumar Mishra on Saturday apologised to law students over the council's controversial decision to bar state bar councils from enrolling the NALSAR University of Law's 2026 graduating batch as advocates. In a letter issued on Independence Day, Mishra expressed regret over any remarks or communication related to the controversy that may have hurt the sentiments of law students. "The developments of the last few days have caused concern and anguish among a section of the student community. Whenever students feel hurt or aggrieved, their concerns deserve to be heard with patience, sensitivity and respect. If anything connected with the present controversy, any of my words or letters, has hurt the feelings of our law students, I sincerely regret and apologise for the same. There should be no hesitation in saying so,” Mishra said.

Bar Council of India Chairman and Rajya Sabha MP Manan Kumar Mishra issues a statement -



"...The developments of the last few days have caused concern and anguish among a section of the student community. Whenever students feel hurt or aggrieved, their concerns deserve to be… pic.twitter.com/2zX4RGduT1 — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026 “An expression of regret is not a matter of prestige or ego. It is simply an acknowledgement that the feelings and concerns of our students matter. I sincerely hope that the present issue will now be considered with fairness and a spirit of reconciliation. The issue should not be allowed to acquire a political or extraneous colour through outside influence,” he added. ALSO READ: NALSAR Student Body Slams BCI Over Withdrawn Enrolment Order, Demands Apology From Chairman

The apology comes days after the BCI on Thursday instructed all state bar councils not to enrol 2026 NALSAR graduates as advocates until further notice. However, the order was withdrawn within hours following widespread criticism from the legal community. What Triggered The NALSAR Row? The controversy was linked to objections raised by a section of NALSAR students over the proposed invitation of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant as the chief guest for the university's convocation. Around 450 graduating students had reportedly written to the university authorities opposing the proposal. They cited concerns over the CJI's alleged refusal to hear pleas related to police action against students who had marched to Parliament on July 20 over the NEET-UG paper leak issue.

Following the students' campaign, the BCI initially directed state bar councils to stop the enrolment of the entire 2026 graduating batch. The council later modified its decision, stating that the "vast majority" of students were innocent and should not suffer because of the alleged misconduct of a few, before withdrawing the notification altogether. NALSAR Student Body Condemns BCI Action The NALSAR Student Bar Council condemned the Bar Council of India (BCI) for its now-withdrawn directive barring state bar councils from enrolling the university's 2026 graduating batch as advocates. The student body also sought an apology from BCI Chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra over what it described as objectionable remarks directed at NALSAR's students and faculty. The student body objected to remarks suggesting that "a handful of teachers and outsiders" had influenced students. It argued that seeking the identities of students, faculty members, alumni and others allegedly involved in the campaign amounted to an intrusion into their privacy.

The council also questioned whether the BCI had the statutory authority to restrict the enrolment of the university's graduating students. ALSO READ: NALSAR Convocation Row: BCI Chief Manan Kumar Mishra Under Fire Over Enrolment Ban; CJP Demands Resignation Supreme Court Questions BCI's Intervention The matter also reached the Supreme Court, where a bench headed by CJI Surya Kant strongly questioned the BCI's action. The court observed that students have the right to protest peacefully and questioned why the BCI had intervened in what it described as a dialogue between the students and the Chief Justice. The Supreme Court also stayed any coercive action against NALSAR students or faculty by the BCI or state bar councils. The latest apology from the BCI chairman comes against this backdrop, with Mishra expressing hope that the matter will now be addressed fairly and through reconciliation.