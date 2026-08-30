From March 2027, several sectors in India will have to use Indian Standard Time (IST) as the mandatory time reference for legal, administrative, commercial and digital activities.The Central Government has notified the Legal Metrology (Indian Standard Time) Rules, 2026, as part of its ‘One Nation, One Time’ initiative.

The rules will come into force 180 days after their publication in the Official Gazette, giving government departments, businesses and other establishments time to synchronise their clocks, servers and systems with the prescribed IST reference. Violations may attract penalties under the relevant law.

Although, the move may seem unnecessary. After all, India already follows a single time zone, and clocks across the country show the same time. So, why does India need ‘One Nation, One Time’? Why Does India Need ‘One Nation, One Time’? Although clocks across India generally show the same IST, different digital and critical infrastructure systems may obtain their precise time from different sources. Many systems currently rely on satellite-based timing signals, including those provided through the US-operated Global Positioning System (GPS).

This dependence becomes significant when dealing with financial transactions, telecommunications, computer networks, power grids, transportation systems and other critical infrastructure. These systems need highly accurate and synchronised time to ensure that events and transactions are recorded in the correct sequence.

Even very small differences in time can matter in such environments. ALSO READ: 'Will Cost You Dearly': Kiren Rijiju Warns As Protesters Tie Indian Flag To Foot, Tear Another In New York A timestamp is a precise record of when a particular event or transaction occurred. In digital systems, timestamps are used to record transactions, coordinate processes, maintain logs and establish the sequence of events. For example, when you make a digital payment, multiple systems may be involved in processing and recording the transaction. If their clocks are not accurately synchronised, even a small discrepancy can complicate the coordination and verification of events. The government’s objective, therefore, is to establish a common, accurate and secure source of Indian Standard Time that critical systems across the country can rely on. What Will Change From 2027? For ordinary people, the change will probably go unnoticed. Your phone, watch or wall clock will continue to show IST just as it does today. The bigger change will happen behind the scenes, in the systems that run banking, digital payments, telecommunications, transportation, electricity networks and other critical infrastructure.

These systems will increasingly have to use an authorised and synchronised IST reference. The Ministry of Consumer Affairs issued the notification for the Legal Metrology (Indian Standard Time) Rules, 2026, on August 27. The 180-day transition period is intended to give government departments, businesses and other establishments enough time to bring their clocks, servers and digital systems into compliance.

Another important part of the initiative is reducing India's dependence on foreign satellite-based systems for precise time synchronisation. The new framework allows the use of India's indigenous satellite navigation system, NavIC, along with other approved Indian time sources, for the secure dissemination of standard time. This is particularly relevant for critical infrastructure. If important systems depend heavily on an external source for precise timing, the country can face questions around reliability, resilience and strategic dependence. The government is therefore building infrastructure through Indian institutions and legal metrology laboratories to distribute accurate IST across the country. One of the technologies being used in this effort is White Rabbit, a high-precision time-synchronisation system. As part of the ‘One Nation, One Time’ initiative, the government launched an IST demonstration network based on White Rabbit technology in July 2026 at the Regional Reference Standard Laboratory (RRSL) in Bengaluru. The network is capable of distributing time with a precision of less than one nanosecond. That level of accuracy may sound excessive in everyday life, but it becomes important when thousands of machines and systems need to work together with extremely precise timing. Financial networks, telecommunications, power systems and other critical infrastructure can all benefit from highly accurate synchronisation.