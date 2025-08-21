Online Gaming Bill 2025: The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, seeking to ban online games played with money, on Thursday was passed in the Rajya Sabha, inching closer to becoming a law in the country. No amendments moved by Opposition members were approved by the Upper House, which cleared the bill without any debate. Now, the bill will be sent to President Droupadi Murmu for her assent.

The bill seeks to ban all forms of online real money games, in addition to prohibiting advertisements related to them. The Online Gaming Bill 2025 also bars banks and financial institutions from facilitating or transferring funds for any of such games.

Online money game is one played by a user by depositing money in expectation of winning monetary and other enrichment. Tabling the bill in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw cited psychological and financial harm such games can cause and said that the online money games have become a serious social and public health issue, causing demonstrable negative impact on society.

ALSO READ: Online Gaming Bill: Indian Cricket Team Title Sponsor Dream11 To MPL, Apps Likely To Get Impacted Due To Legislation "We have been requesting the industry to remove the addictive elements, which come into play. There are cases of money laundering, issues related to serious instances where even support to terror activities has been noted in online money games. Cross-border fund flow is clearly visible. So all these things have been taken into account while drafting the Bill," Vaishnaw said.

"Even WHO has basically classified a new disease called gaming disorder which causes anxiety, depression, sleep problems, social withdrawal and stress. It causes compulsive behaviour, psychological distress and causes serious disruptions in the family and social life. We have seen the addiction to online money gaming has caused, has led to middle class families losing their entire life savings. There are cases of suicide," the minister said.

Online Gaming Bill 2025 Key Provisions: - The bill outlaws all online betting and gambling (satta and jua) activities -- from online fantasy sports to online gambling (like Poker, Rummy and other Card games) and online lotteries. - Offering or facilitating online money gaming will be punishable by imprisonment of up to 3 years and/or fine up to Rs 1 crore. - Advertising of money games can attract imprisonment up to two years and/or fine up to Rs 50 lakh. - Facilitating financial transactions related to money games can lead to imprisonment up to three years and/or fine up to Rs 1 crore. - Repeat offences attract enhanced penalties, including 3-5 years' imprisonment and fines up to Rs 2 crore. - The bill also recommends a regulator for e-sports, educational platforms, and social games. - It seeks to completely ban offering, operating, or facilitating online money games, irrespective of whether based on skill, chance, or both. - All advertising and promotion of money games across all forms of media will be banned and so will be financial transactions linked to online money games. - Banks and payment systems will be barred from processing such payments. - The bill also seeks to provide for the appointment of an Authority for coordinated policy support, strategic development and regulatory oversight of the sector. - The legislation aligns digital domain with existing laws for corresponding activities in the physical world, wherein betting and gambling are restricted or punishable -- such as in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 as well as various state government legislations.