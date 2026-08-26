Jagran Correspondent, Patiala: The police evacuated the Patiala court on Wednesday morning after a bomb threat was received by the complex. A thorough search of the entire building is underway.

The police are searching various parts of the building, including rooms and the surrounding area. Security personnel are scouring the complex for any suspicious objects. For security reasons, movement within the court premises was restricted.

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This is not the first time the Patiala court has received such threatening mail. Bomb threats have been received by the court before. At that time, the police evacuated the court premises and conducted a thorough search. However, no suspicious objects or explosives were recovered during the search.