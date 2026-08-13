Jagran Correspondent, Patiala: A terrifying dog attack unfolded in the Ghumman Nagar area of Punjab's Patiala district on Wednesday, after an unleashed Pitbull launched a ferocious, sudden attack on a visiting couple. The victims, who had arrived in the neighborhood to view a house, were brutally mauled for nearly three minutes before residents intervened.

Couple Mauled By Pitbull Alerted by the couple’s cries for help, neighbours armed themselves with sticks and repeatedly struck the dog to force it to break its grip. During the attack, the Pitbull savagely mauled the woman's right arm near the shoulder. A CCTV video of the horrific incident has since gone viral on social media. The incident took place on Tuesday evening when Ankit Sabharwal and his wife Shifali, residents of Patiala, had gone to Ghuman Nagar along with a property dealer to view a house for rent.

As soon as the property dealer opened the gate, a Pitbull from inside suddenly rushed out and attacked the couple. According to reports, the dog bit the woman approximately 14 times and her husband 12 times, with the woman undergoing surgery on her right arm due to the severity of her wounds. The injured couple was rushed to a local private hospital for emergency medical treatment.

🚨 PIT BULL ATTACKS COUPLE IN PATIALA



A terrifying incident was reported from Ghuman Nagar, Patiala, where a husband and wife were allegedly attacked by a pet Pit Bull while visiting a house with a property dealer. pic.twitter.com/DkbzkUN35V — Sunanda Acharya (@Sunanda_Iam) August 12, 2026 ALSO READ: MP: No Toilet At Home, 12-Year-Old Mauled By Stray Dogs While Relieving Himself Outside; Father Slams Panchayat Eyewitnesses stated that the dog first attacked the woman, causing her to fall to the ground. When the husband stepped in to save his wife, the dog attacked him as well. The sudden attack caused chaos at the scene. People from nearby houses rushed out and tried to drive the dog away. They struck Pitbull with sticks and rods. After intense efforts, they were able to separate the dog from the couple.

Victim Recounts The Horror Recounting the horror, victim Ankit Sabharwal stated that the Pitbull had severely mauled both him and his wife, leaving them with deep, multiple wounds across their bodies. He confirmed that a formal complaint has been filed with the police demanding strict legal action against the owner. He added that if the residents hadn’t intervened, the outcome would have been fatal.

Dr. Bikramjit Singh, Deputy Director of the Animal Husbandry Department stated that keeping Pitbulls is legally banned and no individual is permitted to own the breed. While he noted that he had not yet seen the video of the incident due to an ongoing official meeting with senior officials in Chandigarh, he assured that the matter would be thoroughly investigated. He added that strict and appropriate action would be taken against the violators in accordance with the established rules.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Reacts Following the incident, serious concerns and questions have arisen regarding the trend of keeping aggressive and powerful dog breeds like Pitbulls within residential areas of the city. Municipal Corporation Commissioner Pooja Syal Grewal stated that while there is a ban on keeping Pitbulls, the responsibility for their registration or for taking action lies with the Animal Husbandry Department.

The Commissioner mentioned that she has received the video of the incident and has forwarded it to the Deputy Director of the Animal Husbandry Department to initiate action. Additionally, the Municipal Corporation is also treating the matter seriously. ALSO READ: Chhattisgarh Village Introduces New Rule To Hold Pet Owners Accountable For Dog Bites, Provisions Rs 5,000 Fine