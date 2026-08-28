Penguin Random House India (PRHI) will not publish Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s memoir “Belonging: A Journey of Love” in India. The development comes after a disagreement between occurred between Sonia and the publishers, regarding “editorial changes and deletions” in some parts of the memoir. The publishing house suggested some changes which the author did not agree to.

The book was expected to be published on November 10, internationally, by Alfed A Knoph, which is an imprint of the Penguin Publishers, the Indian Express reported. At least, 1 lakh copies were to be printed for the initial run. As Penguin Publishers have stepped out, several publishing houses are willing to release the book. Harper Collins has reportedly finalised the agreement.

What WIll The Book Cover? Sonia Gandhi’s memoir is expected to cover her journey starting from her childhood spent in Italy, how she met then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, her arrival to India, following her marriage, entry to Indian politics and so on. The book will also cover the tragic deaths in Gandhi family, including Indira Gandhi, Sanjay Gandhi and her husband Rajiv Gandhi.

ALSO READ: 'Papa Looking Down...': Rahul, Priyanka Write Emotional Note For 'Mama' Sonia Gandhi Ahead Of Her Memoir Launch The book may also have parts on her decision not to become prime minister after the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance came to power following the 2004 Lok Sabha election. On the book, Sonia Gandhi said, “Much has been written about my family, but few narratives were able to reach into the truth of their motivations, their actions and even their human failings…My story also offers readers a unique perspective of the social and political changes I have witnessed for six decades.”

What Did Rahul Gandhi Say? Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi shared a post on X, on the birth aniversary of Rajiv Gandhi, where he spoke about the memoir for the first time. He wrote, “Since the day Papa left, I have watched you face everything life threw at you with never-ending courage and dignity. Only Priyanka and I really know what you have been through, and how difficult your life after Papa truly was.”

Mama,



I last saw you and Papa together more than 35 years ago. Since the day Papa left, I have watched you face everything life threw at you with never-ending courage and dignity. Only Priyanka and I really know what you have been through, and how difficult your life after Papa… pic.twitter.com/OYumcZ2hnC — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 20, 2026 Rahul Gandhi said that he is proud of his mother for choosing to step forward and share her story with the millions of people. “I know how hard it was for someone as private as you to tell the world your beautiful story,” he said, adding that he could imagine Rajiv Gandhi “smiling and looking down proudly at his beautiful Sonia”.