Jagran Correspondent, New Delhi | The decision to bring Air India's Phuket-Delhi flight (AI-2379), which suddenly plummeted approximately 300 feet in the Odisha sky, to New Delhi instead of landing at a nearby airport has sparked debate in aviation circles.

According to aviation experts, continuing the flight to Delhi, 1,200 kilometres away, instead of making an emergency landing at a nearby airport, was a very serious and risky decision. 🔴 Le 4 août 2026, le vol Air India AI2379 reliant Phuket à Delhi, a subi une brutale perte d’altitude d’environ 300 pieds en croisière, blessant une vingtaine de passagers et membres d’équipage.



Le commandant de bord a été testé positif à la marijuana lors d’un test de… pic.twitter.com/EVAtUtvF5q — air plus news (@airplusnews) August 12, 2026 Plane Brought To Delhi Despite Serious Snags The plane's post-flight maintenance records have raised serious questions about safety. According to the records, during the incident, all three hydraulic systems of the plane experienced a low-pressure warning, the autopilot disconnected, and an elevator flight control malfunction. ALSO READ: Air India Pilot Tests Positive For Marijuana: How Pilots Are Tested For Drugs And What Penalties Follow?

Experts believed that despite such a serious technical alert and the presence of injured people, diverting the plane to New Delhi without landing at a nearby airport in Odisha was tantamount to risking the lives of the passengers. Pan-Pan Alert Issued Upon Entering Delhi Airspace Sources said that the plane's sudden 300-foot drop occurred over Odisha, but the pilot issued the "Pan-Pan" emergency signal only after reaching Delhi airspace. ALSO READ: Air India, Air India Express Order Mandatory Dope Test For All Pilots After Phuket-Delhi Flight Fiasco Moreover, the pilot, while requesting priority landing from Delhi ATC, reported only four to five passengers injured, whereas the actual number was significantly higher. Positive Dope Test Increased Seriousness The severity of the matter increased further when the pilot tested positive for dope after the incident. Currently, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) are examining the aircraft's black box and maintenance records to determine whether the decision to divert the plane to Delhi despite the hydraulic warning was correct or incorrect.

What is "Pan-Pan" and "May Day"? According to aviation regulations, the "Pan-Pan" signal is used to request priority landing in a critical situation or medical emergency, while "May Day" is used when life is directly in danger. People often mistake both emergency signals for the same thing, but they have different significance in aviation. May Day is the most serious and highest-level signal. It is used when the aircraft is on the verge of crashing, or there is an immediate life-threatening threat to the lives of those on board.

The "Pan-Pan" signal is a step below "May Day," an "Immediate Assistance" signal. It is used when the situation is critical, there is a medical emergency, or a priority landing is required, but the aircraft is not completely out of control.

Air India To Test All Pilots For Drugs Air India and Air India Express will begin mandatory psychoactive substance testing of all their pilots on Thursday, expanding checks beyond regulatory requirements, following the captain of a Phuket-Delhi flight that suddenly lost altitude tested positive for marijuana, according to sources. The two Tata Group-owned airlines together have more than 5,000 pilots.