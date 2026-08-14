Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to those affected by the Partition of India, remembering their courage and resilience on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. He said the day was an occasion to recall the courage of those impacted by Partition, which tore apart several lives, uprooted families and caused immense suffering.

PM Modi Remembers Partition Horrors "Today we mark Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. We recall the courage of all those who were impacted by Partition. It was a moment in history that tore apart several lives...families were uprooted, loved ones were lost, and immense suffering was endured. At the same time, overcoming this, people rebuilt their lives from nothing, turned adversity into achievement and contributed immensely to our nation's progress," PM Modi wrote on X.

Today we mark #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay. We recall the courage of all those who were impacted by Partition. It was a moment in history that tore apart several lives…families were uprooted, loved ones were lost and immense suffering was endured.



At the same time,… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2026 He said that despite the hardships, people rebuilt their lives from nothing, turned adversity into achievement and contributed immensely to the nation's progress. "Their life journeys remind us of the strength of the human spirit. May this day deepen our resolve to preserve harmony and brotherhood in our nation and collectively work towards building a Viksit Bharat," the post read. ALSO READ: Independence Day 2026: Delhi Metro To Start Services At 4 AM On August 15; Trains To Run Every 30 Minutes | Details

On August 14, India observes 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' to pay tribute to those who lost their lives and were displaced during the country's partition in 1947. India attained its freedom from British rule on 15th August, 1947. Independence Day, which is celebrated on 15th August every year, is a joyous and proud occasion for any nation; however, with the sweetness of freedom came also the trauma of partition. The birth of the newly independent Indian nation was accompanied by violent pangs of partition that left permanent scars on millions of Indians.

The partition caused one of the largest migrations in human history, affecting about 20 million people. Millions of families had to abandon their ancestral villages, towns, and cities and were forced to find a new life as refugees. ALSO READ: Independence Day 2026: Check Out Top 10 Inspiring Quotes And Messages for Students by India's Greatest Heroes (Note: Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Daily Jagran staff. Credit: ANI)