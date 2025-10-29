President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday flew in a Rafale fighter jet at the Ambala airbase and later posed with Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh, sending a stern message to Pakistan. Earlier in May, Islamabad's media had claimed that Pakistan had shot down a Rafale and captured Squadron Leader Singh, who pilots the fighter aircraft, when India attacked the terror sites in the neighbouring country after a terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 tourists. However, Indian authorities had debunked those claims and emphasised that Pakistan was spreading lies in an attempt to hide its losses.

President Murmu waved from inside the Rafale jet ahead of the takeoff at 11.27 am, which was flown by Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh at the air force base in Haryana. The tour lasted for nearly half an hour and covered a distance of 200 kilometers before returning to the air base.

The statement issued by the President's office suggests that the jet flew at speed of about 700 kilometers per hour and at a height of 15,000 ft above sea level. While describing the tour as an "unforgettable experience", President Murmu congratulated the Indian Air Force for organising the tour successfully.

“The sortie on Rafale is an unforgettable experience for me. This first flight on the potent Rafale aircraft has instilled in me a renewed sense of pride in the nation's defence capabilities. I congratulate the Indian Air Force and the entire team of Air Force Station, Ambala for organising this sortie successfully,” the president stated on her account on X (formerly Twitter).

While refuting Pakistan's claims, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh stated that it was Islamabad that lost six planes during Operation Sindoor. The army also provided data and visuals and asserted that Pakistan lost four US-made F-16 and China-provided JF-17 fighter jets.