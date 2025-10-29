Kolkata News: In another shocking incident, a woman was allegedly assaulted and sexually harassed by a group of men at a five-star hotel in Kolkata’s Bidhannagar area early Sunday, police said. The incident occurred around 4:15 AM at the Play Boy Club inside the Hyatt Regency, where the woman was present with her husband and friends. According to the police, Nasir Khan, a convict in the 2012 Park Street gang rape case, and his nephew, Junaid Khan, have been named among the accused. However, no arrests have been made so far.

Altercation At Club Escalated To Assault, Says Woman The woman in her complaint said that she and her husband were seated with her friends when the accused confronted them and started a fight. Although the reason for the altercation remains unclear, she alleged that Nasir, Junaid, and their friends tried to assault her and touch her inappropriately, NDTV reported.

According to the complaint accessed by NDTV, the woman said, "When my brother tried to protect (me), they started throwing glass bottles at us. We tried to run away from hotel to safety but Junaid Khan called around 20 boys and started attacking us."

“I called 100, dialled the number to get instant help but they blocked all the doors. Few boys started pushing me and touching me in very bad way to my private area. I have attached the medical report and you can find all the attacking video at CCTV of the restaurant club,” she added.

Woman Alleges Threats Over Phone From Accused The woman further alleged that the accused threatened to kill her over the phone, police said. A case has been filed at Bidhannagar South Police Station against Nasir Khan and his nephew under sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) on charges of voluntarily causing hurt, criminal force, assault, and wrongful confinement.

Nasir Khan Convicted In Park Street Gang Rape Case Nasir Khan was previously convicted in the gang rape case of a 40-year-old mother of two teenagers in Kolkata’s Park Street area in 2013. The incident took place in 2012 when the victim was abducted outside a nightclub on Park Street. She was gang-raped inside the moving vehicle, and later thrown off near a road crossing roughly two kilometres from where she had been taken.

According to the police, Khan was released from prison in 2020, over a year before completing his 10-year sentence, for "good conduct."