Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, accusing it of conspiring to steal votes across the country. The remarks came amid the ongoing 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar. In a post on X, Gandhi said that the ruling alliance in Bihar has been unable to address pressing issues, including inflation, unemployment, migration, and economic crisis.

"The BJP, which has lost the trust of the people, is hatching conspiracies to steal votes across the country. In Bihar, the BJP-JDU government, which has failed on every front, including inflation, unemployment, migration, and economic crisis, wants to remain in power by stealing the votes of the people." She further claimed that the voting rights of millions of poor and deprived citizens are being "snatched away".

ALSO READ: Minneapolis School Shooting: Three Dead, 17 Injured; Suspect Dies From Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound | Updates Reaffirming her party's commitment to safeguarding democracy, Gandhi asserted that the Constitution guarantees every Indian the right to vote and vowed to resist any attempt to take that away. "No power can snatch this right. We will not allow even a single vote of the poor people to be stolen. Jai Constitution!" she added. Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi, along with the Indian National Developmental Alliance (INDI) Alliance leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, undertook their 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Supaul on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Nagpur-Gondia Expressway Project Gets Cabinet Approval; Check Cost, Route, Other Details Congress's Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru said that had there been no "vote chori", Congress would have been the ruling party. "The public's blessings are with Congress party and other opposition parties. If there were no 'vote chori', the PM would not have become the PM. We have shown evidence that due to vote theft, BJP candidates won in every constituency. This is the reason we say 'vote chor' - 'gaddi chor'. Many senior leaders of the INDIA alliance, including Akhilesh Yadav ji, Jharkhand CM, Tamil Nadu CM and other senior leaders, will join the yatra in the coming days..." Allavaru told ANI.