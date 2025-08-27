The Maharashtra government on Tuesday approved the much-awaited Nagpur-Gondia Expressway project to boost the regional connectivity. The officials stated that the project will provide convenience to thousands of commuters by significantly cutting the travel time and reducing the traffic congestion. While providing details, the officials stated that the travel time between the two key cities will reduce from three hours to just 75 minutes. Apart from providing relief to the commuters, the project will also boost the financial activities in the nearby areas, leading to new job opportunities in the region.

While providing details, the officials stated that the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporations will get Rs 3162.18 crore for the land acquisition process of the 162.5-km-long expressway. The officials further stated that the government will provide a separate budget for the construction work. They further stated that the state government will announce several projects in the upcoming months to boost the regional connectivity.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) informed that the project will provide relief to the residents of almost 115 villages of several districts of Maharashtra, including Nagpur, Bhandara, and Gondia. It further stated that the project will also connect key cities of the state to the rural areas, providing better connectivity to the residents of those areas.

The officials further stated that the ambitious project includes 26 flyovers, 15 major and 63 minor bridges, 71 canal crossings, and 8 underpasses for animals. They further stated that the interchanges will be constructed at multiple locations, including Gavsi, Pachgaon, Thana, Rotary, Panjara, Paldongri, Lohari, and Savari.