Bihar News: In a bid to manage the festive season rush, the Bihar State Road Transport Corporation (BSRTC) has announced to operate buses under public-private partnership for Delhi, Haryana and West Bengal. The buses will run from September 20 to November 20, ensuring smooth interstate travel during Diwali, Chhath Puja and Durga Puja.

The announcement comes after a high-level meeting chaired by BSRTC Administrator Atul Verma at the corporation's premises in Phulwarisharif, where key decisions were taken in coordination with the bus operators, Live Hindustan reported.

BSRTC To Roll Out Interstate Bus Service During Festive Season: Details

- BSRTC will operate buses for Delhi, Haryana and West Bengal during Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath Puja.

- Passengers can book their tickets online from September 1. For last-minute bookings, passengers can opt for the e-ticketing machines onboard.

- In a big move to provide relief to the passengers, BSRTC is planning to offer special discounted ticket rates to the passengers.

- In addition to this, charging above the approved rates will be treated as a punishable offence.

- To ensure the safety of passengers, two drivers will be deployed on the buses travelling from Bihar to Haryana. Additionally, drivers and conductors will undergo training in September.

Indian Railways To Run 12,000 Special Trains For Diwali, Chhath Puja

Apart from the interstate bus services, the Indian Railways has announced to run 12,000 special trains to Bihar during Diwali and Chhath Puja. Passengers can book their tickets for the festive season via the IRCTC Mobile app and avail a 20 per cent discount on the base fare of return journey tickets under ‘Round Trip Scheme’.