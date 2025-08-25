- By Aditya Jha
Bihar Railway News: The railways informed that it will operate two special trains between August 25 and November 29 in Bihar to manage the crowd during the festive season. While providing details, one of the officials stated that while one special train will operate between Buxar and Kiul, the other one will run from Danapur to Jhajha. The official further stated that except for Sunday, the trains will operate on all the days of the week. The railway announced that several trains will operate in the upcoming weeks to manage the crowd, further advising the passengers to follow the guidelines and plan their travel accordingly to avoid any inconveniences.
While providing details, the authority stated that train number 03208 Buxar-Kiul Puja Special will leave Buxar at 5.40 am and will arrive Kiul at 11.35 am. It further stated that the train will pass through several key stations, including Ara, Patna, Bakhtiyarpur, Mokama. In the return journey, the special train will leave Kiul at 14.40 pm and will reach Buxar at 20.35 pm via Mokama, Bakhtiyarpur, Patna, Ara. The decision to operate additional trains in Bihar was taken after receiving multiple requests from the authorities and passengers.
The railway officials further stated that train number 03209 Jhajha-Danapur Puja Special will leave Jhajha at 4 am and will reach Patna at 7.55 am via Kiul, Mokama, Bakhtiyarpur, Fatuha and Danapur. In the return journey, Danapur-Jhajha Puja Special will leave Danapur at 5.25 pm and will reach Jhajha at 10 pm via Patna, Bakhtiyarpur. The authority stated that the operation of the special train will provide relief to the thousands of commuters of several districts.
According to railway officials, the special train will consist of 20 coaches, including 18 general coaches and 2 SLRD coaches. The special trains will offer a convenient and hassle-free travel experience to the passengers.