IRCTC Online Ticket Booking Status: Indian Railways has introduced a new update in online ticket booking, allowing passengers to change and manage their boarding station up to four hours before the scheduled departure of the train. Earlier, passengers were required to make such changes at least 24 hours before departure.

According to the Railways, for example, if a passenger wants to travel from New Delhi to Howrah by Netaji Express but mistakenly books the ticket online from any other station like Hazrat Nizamuddin, they can change the boarding point at the earliest. Otherwise, the passenger may not be allowed to board the train from Delhi.

Railway authorities have advised passengers to enter their boarding and destination points carefully, along with other details, while booking train tickets online.

What Are The Indian Railway New Boarding Station Rules?

Indian Railways advises passengers to carefully check the rules for changing their boarding station before making any modifications.

1. If the boarding station is changed within 24 hours of train departure, no refund will be permissible under normal circumstances.

2. In exceptional cases such as train cancellation, non-attachment of coach, or train delay of more than three hours, normal refund rules will apply.

3. A passenger who changes the boarding station will lose the right to board from the original boarding station.

4. If found travelling without proper authority, the passenger will have to pay fare with penalty between the original and changed boarding station.

5. Boarding station change is not allowed if the ticket has been seized.

6. Boarding station change is not permitted for PNRs with the VIKALP option.

7. Online boarding station change is not allowed for I-Tickets.

8. Boarding station change is not allowed for current booking tickets.

9. If the boarding station was changed at the time of booking, passengers can change it one more time from the “Booked Ticket History” section.

Steps To Change Boarding Point After Booking Tickets On IRCTC Online?

1. Login by entering your username and password.

2. Go to MY ACCOUNT then click on My Transactions after that click on Booked Ticket History.

3. Select the ticket for which you want to change the boarding station and click on the Change Boarding Point button.

4. A pop-up window will appear with the list of stations on the selected train route; choose your desired boarding point.

5. After selecting the station, the system will ask for confirmation; click OK to change the boarding point of your ticket.

6. A success alert message will appear if the boarding station is changed successfully.

7. A confirmation message regarding the updated boarding point will be sent to the mobile number provided during booking.