Devotees visiting Maa Chandrika Devi Dham in Lucknow will soon get relief from chronic traffic jams, with the Public Works Department (PWD) set to widen and strengthen the Kathwara–Intauja–Shivpuri road under the Dharmarth Karya Yojana (Charitable Works Scheme). The project will cover about 10 km and aims to ease the movement of lakhs of devotees who visit the shrine each year.

In total, the PWD will take up six road development projects in Lucknow, spanning 53.501 km for Rs 14,166.54 lakh. Officials said the projects are designed to improve connectivity, reduce congestion, and cater to rising traffic demands in the capital.

As part of the plan, a four-lane road will be built from Kursi Road to the main entrance of the Kukrail Night Safari and Zoo, covering 3.8 km of the Faridnagar–Gudamba stretch. With an estimated cost of Rs 5,605.61 lakh, the road is expected to support growing tourist traffic and will be completed within the current financial year.