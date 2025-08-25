- By Kamakshi Bishnoi
- Mon, 25 Aug 2025 12:23 PM (IST)
- Source:Jagran News Network
Devotees visiting Maa Chandrika Devi Dham in Lucknow will soon get relief from chronic traffic jams, with the Public Works Department (PWD) set to widen and strengthen the Kathwara–Intauja–Shivpuri road under the Dharmarth Karya Yojana (Charitable Works Scheme). The project will cover about 10 km and aims to ease the movement of lakhs of devotees who visit the shrine each year.
In total, the PWD will take up six road development projects in Lucknow, spanning 53.501 km for Rs 14,166.54 lakh. Officials said the projects are designed to improve connectivity, reduce congestion, and cater to rising traffic demands in the capital.
ALSO READ: IGNOU June TEE Result 2025 Declared At ignou.ac.in; How To Download Marksheet & Other Details Here
As part of the plan, a four-lane road will be built from Kursi Road to the main entrance of the Kukrail Night Safari and Zoo, covering 3.8 km of the Faridnagar–Gudamba stretch. With an estimated cost of Rs 5,605.61 lakh, the road is expected to support growing tourist traffic and will be completed within the current financial year.
Other projects include:
- Raebareli Road (Jail Road police post to Lucknow–Varanasi route via Devikheda) – 2.5 km widening for Rs 608.14 lakh.
- Behta–Sehra Road – less than 0.5 km stretch, costing Rs 50 lakh.
- Bakshi Ka Talab–Asti Baheta Road (BKT) – 3.5 km construction, costing Rs 919.68 lakh.
- Service lanes and underpasses along Amar Shaheed Path – 33.461 km development with an investment of Rs 4,174.3 lakh.
ALSO READ: UP Tourism: Govt Approves Rs 7 Crore For Beautification Of Ancient Temples In Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad
Engineers confirmed that all works are targeted for completion within the current financial year, promising smoother traffic flow, better access to religious and tourist destinations, and improved infrastructure for daily commuters.