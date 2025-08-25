The Uttar Pradesh government has approved projects worth Rs 7 crore for the beautification and tourism development of ancient temples and religious sites in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad, as part of its push to promote religious tourism and preserve cultural heritage.

Tourism Minister Jayveer Singh said that due to their proximity to Delhi, both districts hold immense potential for tourism development. The government has sanctioned eight projects in the Meerut division under this initiative. In Gautam Buddh Nagar, Rs 1 crore each will be spent on the Beri Wala Mandir in Nagli Wajidpur and Maa Bhudawali Devi Mandir in Sirsa Machipur (Jewar). Additionally, Rs 50 lakh each has been allocated for the Dhammadeep Baudh Vihar in Akshardham Colony (Noida) and the Gurdwara Singh Sabha in Surajnagar (Greater Noida).

In Ghaziabad, Rs 1 crore each will go towards the Krishna Nagar Bagu temple (Ward No. 1), the Hanuman Mandir in Asalatnagar (Muradnagar), the ancient Shiv Mandir in Sihani (Ward-31, Sahibabad), and the Chukay Wali Mata Mandir in Niwari (Modinagar).

Officials said the scheme aims to renovate temples, enhance facilities for devotees, boost tourism, and strengthen the local economy, while also preserving the historical and cultural significance of these sites. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh's tourism potential is being highlighted at the 40th annual conference of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) in Puri, Odisha. The UP Tourism Department has set up a stall showcasing the city of perfumes, Kannauj, the Spiritual Triangle (Ayodhya–Kashi–Prayagraj), and major cultural festivals such as Deepotsav and Rangotsav. The stall was inaugurated by Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida.