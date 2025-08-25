A woman who donated a part of her liver to her husband died days after he passed away following a transplant surgery, prompting the Maharashtra health department to issue a notice to a private hospital in Pune, an official said.

"We have issued a notice to the hospital and sought details of the recipient and the donor, their video recordings, and the line of treatment. The hospital has been asked to furnish all the details by 10 am on Monday," he said.

The Sahyadri Hospital has been directed to submit all details pertaining to the transplant procedure by Monday, Deputy Director of Health Services, Dr Nagnath Yempalle, said on Sunday.

The patient, identified as Bapu Komkar, and his wife Kamini, who donated a part of her liver, underwent surgeries at the hospital on August 15.

Bapu Komkar's health deteriorated after the transplant surgery, and he passed away on August 17. Kamini developed an infection on August 21 and died during treatment.

Their family members have alleged medical negligence and demanded an inquiry into the deaths.

The hospital stated the surgeries were conducted as per the standard medical protocols.

(Note: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by The Daily Jagran and has been published through a syndicated feed. Source - PTI)

"We are fully cooperating in the investigation. We are committed to providing all necessary information and support to ensure a thorough review of this matter," the hospital said in a statement, confirming receipt of the notice.

It stated the patient (Bapu Komkar) was a high-risk individual with many complications.

"We deeply sympathise with the Komkar family in this time of immense loss. A living donor liver transplant is one of the most complex procedures, and in this case, the patient was a high-risk person with many complications," it said.