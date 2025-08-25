Gurugram Rains: The residents of Gurugram witnessed heavy rainfall in the early hours of Monday, leading to waterlogging in several key areas of the city. The rainfall provided much-needed relief from the scorching heat by reducing the temperature by almost two degrees Celsius; however, it also led to slow vehicular movement in multiple regions. Earlier on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that Delhi-NCR is likely to witness light to heavy rainfall for the next few days. The weather department has advised the residents to follow the guidelines and limit their outings to avoid any inconveniences.

Gurugram Weather: Heavy rain leads to waterlogging

- The rainfall led to traffic congestion in key areas, especially during office hours, leading to inconveniences for the daily commuters.

- The vehicular movement also got affected on the Delhi-Jaipur highway due to the continuous rainfall.

- The continuous rainfall has led to waterlogging in Sector 10; the daily commuters in Khandsa Mandi are dealing with a lot of difficulties.

ALSO READ: Greater Noida Dowry Case: Accused's Parents And Brother Arrested; Police Reveal 'Beauty Parlour' Angle | Latest Updates

- While the maximum temperature is likely to be calculated at 30 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature is expected to remain around 25 degrees Celsius.

- The weather department stated that the residents of Gurugram are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday.

- The IMD has advised the commuters to follow the guidelines and plan their travel accordingly to avoid any inconveniences.

- Apart from affecting the vehicular movement, the continuous rainfall is also likely to affect flight services in Delhi.

ALSO READ: Pune Hospital Issued Notice After Couple Dies Post Liver Transplant; Family Alleges Medical Negligence

- SpiceJet airlines has advised all the passengers to stay updated and plan their travel accordingly to avoid inconveniences. “Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status,” the airline stated on X.