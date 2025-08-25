- By Sarju Saran Tiwari
- Mon, 25 Aug 2025 12:04 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
IGNOU June 2025 Result Released: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has delcared the IGNOU June 2025 Term End Exam (TEE) results. The results are now available online at the official website i.e. ignou.ac.in.Students who took the exam can check and download their results by visiting the official website. To access the IGNOU June TEE Result 2025, they simply need to enter their enrollment number.
Previously, The June 2025 TEE was conducted in two shifts, 10 AM to 1 PM and 2 PM to 5 PM, from June 12 to July 19, 2025. A large number of students appeared for the examination.
How To Download IGNOU June TEE Results?
Candidates can view their IGNOU results online through the official website of the university. Following steps given below:
Step 1: To Check the scorecard, Visit to the official website; ignou.ac.in
Step 2: Now, On the menu bar, click on ‘Student Support’ and select ‘Results’
Step 3: Then Choose the ‘Term-End’ option
Step 4: Select your examination session i.e. June and click on it
Step 5: Enter your enrolment number and click on Submit
Step 6: The scorecard will appear on the screen
Step 7: Download and Print the PDF for future reference
IGNOU Result 2025: If students are not satisfied with their marks, should they do this?
If students are not satisfied with their result, they can apply for re-evaluation of their answer sheet. The fee for re-evaluation is Rs 750 per paper. Apart from this, students can also get a photocopy of the answer sheet, the fee for which is Rs 100 per paper.
Application for re-evaluation and copy of answer sheet can be made only within the time limit prescribed by the university. Students are advised to fill all the details correctly and completely during the application process, so that the application can be accepted and there is no problem.
Details mentioned on Indira Gandhi National Open University Marksheet/Grade Card
The following details are generally mentioned on the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) marksheet/grade card:
1. Name of the University – Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)
2. Name of the Exam – June / December Term-End Examination (TEE)
3. Name of the Candidate
4. Enrollment Number
5. Programme Code (e.g. B.A., B.Com., M.A., MBA etc.)
6. Course Code / Subject Code
7. Exam Session & Year
8. Marks in each Subject
9 Theory Marks
10 Assignment Marks
11. Practical / Project Marks (if applicable)
12. Grade / Grade Points
13. Result / Status (Pass / Not Completed / Incomplete)
14. Total Marks & Division (if applicable)
15. Official Seal and Signature (Controller of Examinations, IGNOU
IGNOU Results 2025 Link
