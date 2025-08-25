IGNOU June 2025 Result Released : Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has delcared the IGNOU June 2025 Term End Exam (TEE) results. The results are now available online at the official website i.e. ignou.ac.in.Students who took the exam can check and download their results by visiting the official website. To access the IGNOU June TEE Result 2025, they simply need to enter their enrollment number.

Previously, The June 2025 TEE was conducted in two shifts, 10 AM to 1 PM and 2 PM to 5 PM, from June 12 to July 19, 2025. A large number of students appeared for the examination.

How To Download IGNOU June TEE Results?

Candidates can view their IGNOU results online through the official website of the university. Following steps given below:

Step 1: To Check the scorecard, Visit to the official website; ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Now, On the menu bar, click on ‘Student Support’ and select ‘Results’

Step 3: Then Choose the ‘Term-End’ option

Step 4: Select your examination session i.e. June and click on it

Step 5: Enter your enrolment number and click on Submit

Step 6: The scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download and Print the PDF for future reference

IGNOU Result 2025: If students are not satisfied with their marks, should they do this?

If students are not satisfied with their result, they can apply for re-evaluation of their answer sheet. The fee for re-evaluation is Rs 750 per paper. Apart from this, students can also get a photocopy of the answer sheet, the fee for which is Rs 100 per paper.