Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the state on September 13 and 14."Earlier, the schedule was September 8. Now he will visit Assam on September 13 and 14," the Assam Chief Minister said.

On September 13, the Prime Minister will arrive in Guwahati to attend the inaugural ceremony celebrating the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Xudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika. On September 14, the Prime Minister will visit Mangaldoi and lay the foundation stone for several key infrastructure projects, including the Guwahati Ring Road project, a new bridge over the Brahmaputra River connecting Kurua and Narengi, and the Darrang Medical College.

Following this, the Prime Minister will visit Numaligarh and inaugurate a bio-refinery that will convert bamboo into 2G ethanol. The plant has been established at a cost of Rs 4200 crore. Sarma, while addressing a press conference held at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati, said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a bio refinery at Numaligarh, which will convert bamboo to 2G ethanol. The plant has been established at a cost of Rs 4200 crore. The Prime Minister will also take part in a meeting at Numaligarh."

Moreover, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Guwahati on the night of August 28 and visit the State BJP headquarters, where he will attend a core committee meeting. On August 29, he will attend three programmes in Guwahati, including the Panchayat Pratinidhi Sanmilan at the Veterinary College Field in Khanapara, Guwahati. The Union Home Minister will also inaugurate the Brahmaputra Wing of Raj Bhavan in Guwahati. During his visit, the Union Minister will attend the inaugural ceremony of the celebration of the birth centenary of former Assam Chief Minister Golap Borbora at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra, Panjabari in Guwahati. The Assam government and the State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have made all arrangements to welcome the Union Home Minister. According to the Assam State BJP, around 20,000 newly elected panchayat representatives from the NDA will participate in the Panchayat Pratinidhi Sanmilan.