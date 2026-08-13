Jagran Correspondent, Ambala City | A crowd of around 500 people gathered on the GT Road on Thursday afternoon demanding the release of two people arrested in the Panjokhra Sahib assault case. The protest caused long traffic jams on the Delhi-Amritsar, Delhi-Chandigarh, and Narayangarh-Delhi highways, including both lanes of the GT Road, leading to a 20-kilometre-long traffic jam.

Highway Remained Blocked For Seven Hours The highway remained blocked for seven hours. Police first fired tear gas at 3 pm, but the protesters did not disperse. Then, at 8:30 pm, tear gas was fired again. Some in the crowd attacked police officers and pelted them with stones.

ALSO READ: Sukhbir Badal Attack: Accused Nihang's Turban Came Off During Assault, People Help Him Re-Tie Before Arrest | WATCH Earlier in the day, talks were held between Ambala IG Pankaj Nain, Superintendent of Police Ajit Shekhawat, and the protesters. An agreement was reached to file an FIR against Gursimran Singh Mand, president of the International Anti-Khalistan Terrorist Front, but the police refused to release the two accused who were in jail. As soon as the talks failed, people gathered in large numbers on GT Road, breaking police barricades.

Keys to some vehicles were snatched to create a widespread traffic jam. Several confrontations erupted between the police who arrived to clear the blockade and the protesters. The protesters demanded the immediate release of those arrested in the Panjokhra Sahib case. Initially, a decision was made to surround the police station at Gurdwara Sahib, but later the decision was made to block the highway.

Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee President Injured As people moved toward Jaggi City, police fired tear gas shells on Narayangarh Road. Jagdish Jhinda, president of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, was injured in the incident. Protesters then camped on the highway near Jaggi City Center. Police attempted to disperse the crowd, but the protesters remained seated on the road, blocking it for seven hours.

ALSO READ: Who Attacked Sukhbir Singh Badal In Nanded? Second Gurdwara Assault In 2 Years | What We Know Six Policemen, Including A DSP, Injured Six policemen, including a DSP, were injured. Using mild force, police removed the protesters from the GT Road and cleared the blockade. Superintendent of Police Ajit Shekhawat personally took charge. He appealed to the protesters to move away from the highway. Meanwhile, the police were pelted with stones, and the DSP's hand was attacked with a sharp weapon. His thumb was severely cut. Around six policemen were injured. Preparations are underway to file an FIR for attempted murder and blocking the GT Road.

What Is The Entire Matter? On August 7, Gursimran Singh Mand arrived at the Panjokhra Sahib Gurdwara with his son and security personnel. It is alleged that his vehicle approached the Gurdwara complex via the same route used by pedestrians, despite a separate route designated for vehicles, triggering a dispute. The police filed a case and arrested two people.