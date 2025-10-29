Stubble burning cases are rising rapidly in Punjab. On Monday, the state recorded the highest number of incidents in a single day this season, with 147 locations reporting stubble burning. Although only 43 cases were reported on Tuesday, the total number of incidents has more than doubled over the past week.

Between September 15 and October 20, stubble burning was reported at 353 locations. However, from October 21 onward, 580 cases were recorded in just one week, bringing the total so far this season to 933. Despite this increase, the number remains 57 percent lower than the same period last year.

According to Jagran.com, in 2024, 2,137 cases of stubble burning were reported up to October 28. This year, paddy has been cultivated across 31.72 lakh hectares in the state, with approximately 60 percent of the crop already harvested and 40 percent still standing.

Officials from the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) warn that as harvesting accelerates over the next ten days, stubble burning incidents are likely to rise further, potentially increasing significantly in the next ten to fifteen days.

Air Quality crosses 500 Mark In Punjab

Rising stubble burning is also affecting air quality in major cities. Following Diwali, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Amritsar and Jalandhar exceeded 500, while Ludhiana also recorded severe pollution levels.

On Tuesday, AQI readings in major cities were:

- Amritsar: 187

- Bathinda: 111

- Jalandhar: 132

- Ludhiana: 139

- Mandi Gobindgarh: 167

- Patiala: 121

Although stubble burning has surged this week, the overall trend shows a significant reduction compared to previous years. In 2022, Punjab recorded 49,922 cases of stubble burning. This number dropped by 26 percent to 36,663 in 2023. In 2024, cases further declined to 10,909, which is approximately 70 percent less than in 2023 and 77 percent lower than in 2022.