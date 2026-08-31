Chandigarh Traffic Update: In a major update for the commuters, the Chandigarh traffic police have announced several diversions till September 7 ahead of a protest of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM). The traffic arrangements have been changed in Chandigarh and Mohali due to the possibility of the arrival of farmers in large numbers along with tractor-trailers. The residents have been advised to follow the guidelines and plan their travel accordingly to avoid any inconveniences.

Movement Restricted On Key Routes The traffic police have announced that the vehicles on the eastern portion of the route from Faidan Barrier towards Chandigarh will remain diverted. Apart from this, vehicular movement has been restricted on the internal road from Sector 48 Light Point to Sectors 48/49 and on the road between Sectors 49 and 50 and Chandigarh. The authority has advised the public to monitor the latest traffic information to avoid the rush.

ALSO READ: Delhi-NCR Traffic Update: Noida To Get Double-Decker Flyover At Chhajarsi, 3 Lakh Commuters To Benefit As per the farmer leader Paramdeep Baidwan, the Chandigarh administration has provided space for the SKM protest in Sectors 48 and 49. Apart from this, the Mohali administration has promised to make one side of the road leading to Bestech Mall and one side of the road from Phase 11 available for the movement of tractor-trolleys. As per the reports, farmer organizations have also assured that the traffic system will not be disrupted due to the protest.

What Are The Demands? The farmers stated that the SKM has opposed the resolution of river water disputes on the basis of riparian principles. Apart from this, they have demanded the abolition of sections 78, 79, and 80 of the Reorganization Act 1966. Their demands also include a complete loan waiver for farmers and farm laborers and a ban on the proposed free trade agreement with the US.

Apart from this, they have also demanded to fix the minimum support price on the basis of C-2 plus 50 per cent for all agricultural produce except wheat and paddy. The farmers have also sought a monthly social security allowance of Rs 10 thousand for farmers and laborers.