Punjab Floods: In a joint operation by the District administration, BSF, NDRF, and Khalsa Aid, 381 students and around 70 teachers, along with their family members, were rescued from the flood-hit Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Daburri in Gurdaspur district, Punjab. Swollen rivers and rivulets and incessant rains have submerged many villages and low-lying areas in Gurdaspur.

HT reports that the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya was submerged in floodwaters. With 5-6 feet water-level, the ground floor of the buildings on the campus was completely inundated.

Punjab Police army & NDRF teams rescued around 400 students & teachers of Navodaya vidyalaya Daburri. due to water logging in school Punjab education dept has issued show-cause notice to school principal 4 keeping school open despite govt. holiday & has been asked 2 explain pic.twitter.com/ZqFryWmtJB — 💝🌹💖🇮🇳jaggirmRanbir🇮🇳💖🌹💝 (@jaggirm) August 28, 2025

The rescue teams, with the cooperation of local people, conducted a massive rescue operation and rescued the students from the hostels and school staff in an overnight operation.

CM Mann Deploys Punjab Govt Chopper For Aid, Visits Gurdaspur

Earlier on Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited the flood-hit areas in Gurdaspur district to take stock of the situation. The chief minister asked the district administration to utilise the state government's helicopter for delivering relief supplies to those impacted by the floods. During his visit, Mann interacted with residents and reviewed the ongoing relief and rescue operations.