- By Chetna Shree
- Wed, 27 Aug 2025 06:57 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Punjab Floods: The Indian Air Force on Wednesday airlifted 60 irrigation officials who had been deployed to open the gates of the Madhopur barrage in Punjab’s flood-hit Pathankot district. However, one officer remains missing, an official said.
Two gates of the Madhopur Headworks on the Ravi River have also been damaged. “60 people have been rescued with the help of choppers of the Air Force," Pathankot Deputy Commissioner Aditya Uppal told news agency PTI.
One gate of Madhopur Headworks in Pathankot broke accidentally while repair work was underway. The strong water flow caused the gate to collapse. Nearly 50 irrigation department officials and staff were stranded, and rescue operations were being carried out with the help of… pic.twitter.com/o6xECDz8qA— Akashdeep Thind (@thind_akashdeep) August 27, 2025
ALSO READ: ‘Beas Collecting Toll’: River Floods Toll Plaza In Manali As Monsoon Rains Batter Himachal Pradesh | Watch Video
Uppal also said that efforts are being made to locate and rescue the missing officer. “The search operation is active. Our teams are on-site, and we have informed everyone downstream to help in the search,” he added.
The Madhopur Headworks, which has 54 floodgates to control the flow of water, recorded a water flow of 200,000 cusecs on Tuesday. However, the water flow has now decreased to 62,000 cusecs
ਮਾਧੋਪੁਰ ਹੈੱਡਵਰਕਸ ,Punjab— 𝐆𝐮𝐫𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐡 Singh 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐡𝐚 “BhaiKa” (@iamgurparvesh66) August 27, 2025
Madhopur Headworks,Punjab
video from : mandeep_stories ig handle#PunjabFloods #Punjab #madhopurheadworks pic.twitter.com/DVGYWVogYe
Punjab Floods: Pathankot Continues To Reel Under Rain Havoc
Punjab’s Pathankot has emerged as one of the worst-hit districts, as many villages have been inundated due to the rise of the water levels in the Ravi, Ujh and Jalalian rivers following heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh and the release of water from Ranjit Sagar Dam.
ALSO READ: J-K Internet Services Restored: Calls, Mobile Data Services Back After 24-Hour Outage
Due to the overflowing of rivers, several villages, mostly in Narot Jaimal Singh and Bamial blocks, were submerged, inundating large tracts of land.
Punjab Floods: Rescue Operation Underway In Affected Villages
Following relentless rain and a flood-like situation, several teams of the National Disaster Response Force were deployed in Sujanpur, Atepur and Baheri to carry out relief and rescue works. Uppal said that the water level in Sujanpur city has receded.
Rescue and relief works are underway in the affected villages to evacuate people from flooded areas.
Uppal has urged the public not to panic and contact the control room for assistance. Two relief camps have been set up at the Satsang Beas Centre, Pathankot and Gosaipur.
(With PTI Inputs