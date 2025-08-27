Punjab Floods: The Indian Air Force on Wednesday airlifted 60 irrigation officials who had been deployed to open the gates of the Madhopur barrage in Punjab’s flood-hit Pathankot district. However, one officer remains missing, an official said.

Two gates of the Madhopur Headworks on the Ravi River have also been damaged. “60 people have been rescued with the help of choppers of the Air Force," Pathankot Deputy Commissioner Aditya Uppal told news agency PTI.

One gate of Madhopur Headworks in Pathankot broke accidentally while repair work was underway. The strong water flow caused the gate to collapse. Nearly 50 irrigation department officials and staff were stranded, and rescue operations were being carried out with the help of… pic.twitter.com/o6xECDz8qA — Akashdeep Thind (@thind_akashdeep) August 27, 2025

Uppal also said that efforts are being made to locate and rescue the missing officer. “The search operation is active. Our teams are on-site, and we have informed everyone downstream to help in the search,” he added.